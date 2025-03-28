March is National Social Work Month: Celebrating DCF Workers 

March is National Social Work Month! This is a time to recognize and appreciate the dedicated professionals who work to protect children and support families in Vermont. At the Department for Children and Families (DCF), Family Services Workers play a key role in helping children, teens, and families stay safe and healthy. Every day, they provide support, guidance, and resources to help families through difficult times.

"Family Services Workers are the heart of our child welfare system," said FSD Deputy Commissioner Aryka Radke. "They show up every day with dedication, compassion, and understanding. Their work is not just about protecting children—it’s about strengthening families, empowering communities, and creating a brighter future for Vermont’s youth. We are truly grateful for their service."

DCF Commissioner Chris Winters often says that “people are our most important resource” and that DCF staff “always consider what is best for the child and the family.”

Family Services Workers focus on working with families to create safe and stable homes for children and youth. When safety concerns require children to be placed in care, they prioritize keeping them connected to their families, culture, and communities. They also collaborate with schools, healthcare providers, mental health professionals, law enforcement, and other partners to build strong support systems for children and families.

"Family Services Workers play a vital role in fortifying our communities," said Deputy Secretary of Human Services Kristin McClure. "Through their dedication, expertise, and compassion, they help children and families through challenging situations and support them in building better paths ahead. We are incredibly thankful for their commitment to this important work."

This National Social Work Month, we encourage all Vermonters to recognize and support the child welfare professionals who dedicate their careers to keeping children safe and helping families succeed. If you know someone who works in child protection or juvenile justice, take a moment to thank them.

You can also get involved by:

Supporting a child or family in your community

Becoming a foster or kinship caregiver

Providing short-term respite care for caregivers

Advocating for policies that strengthen families

Together, we can ensure Vermont’s children, youth, and families receive the support they need to thrive.

Interested in a career in child welfare? Learn more about working for DCF here: https://dcf.vermont.gov/careers