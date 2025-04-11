Just Launched! Vermont Medicaid Permanent Supportive Housing Assistance Program (PSHA)

Vermont has begun using Medicaid to bolster housing navigation and housing sustaining services to eligible individuals. The Department for Children and Families’ (DCF) Office of Economic Opportunity (OEO) will be managing this project by partnering with five housing services agencies to provide assistance for 100 Vermonters experiencing chronic homelessness who have associated health and social needs.

“Many people living with housing insecurity have health complications that contribute to their housing status,” said DCF Commissioner Chris Winters. “Likewise, a person’s housing status contributes to their health and wellbeing. We’re excited that OEO is able to utilize Medicaid in this new way to directly provide housing navigation and housing sustaining services to eligible Vermonters. Local services are critical to support households in their journey out of homelessness, as well as to maintain housing stability.”

OEO is committed to reducing instances of homelessness, repeated returns to homelessness, and trauma experienced as a result of homelessness, which are all detrimental to individuals and households, and costly to our systems.

Support services include guiding households through complex housing searches, decreasing housing barriers, aiding in communication and partnership with landlords, mediating health and mental health challenges that may put housing at risk, supporting the completion of household management activities, and enhancing community integration.

Agencies designated to start these services are:

Burlington Housing Authority, Chittenden County

Capstone Community Action, Washington County

Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity, Chittenden and Franklin Counties

Groundworks Collaborative, Windsor County

Northeast Kingdom Community Action, Orleans, Essex, and Caledonia Counties

OEO's mission is to increase the self-sufficiency of Vermonters, strengthen Vermont communities, and eliminate the causes and symptoms of poverty.

To learn more about OEO and the services it offers visit: https://dcf.vermont.gov/oeo

For more information about this initiative contact PSHA program manager, Molly Shriver-Blake at molly.shriver-blake@vermont.gov