JANN KLOSE REVEALS 'WHEN I’M WITH YOU' – A JOYFUL NEW ANTHEM CO-WRITTEN WITH EVERETT BRADLEY (BON JOVI, SEAL)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Internationally acclaimed singer-songwriter Jann Klose announces the release of his brand-new single, “When I’m With You,” arriving on Friday, 16 May 2025 via The Royalty Network/KMG Distribution in New York City, with Neighbouring Rights managed by David Gresham Records in Johannesburg, South Africa.Co-written with Everett Bradley, longtime member of Bon Jovi and Seal’s band, the track is a heartfelt celebration of human connection set to a vibrant, synth-tinged rock backdrop. Everett also serves as co-producer and performer on the track.“Musically I’ve always been inspired by Jann’s serious vocal chops, how it connects to his guitar playing, and how he connects with people,” says Bradley. “But as we delved into the feelings of a one-on-one connection, that’s when ‘When I’m With You’ started taking shape. And the deeper and more vulnerable Jann became, the better the song became. Now it’s an upbeat celebration with deep undertones of the human connection experience.”Jann adds: “Working with someone of Everett’s calibre and continuing my work with ‘Surrender’ producer Marcus Dembinski is a dream team come true! Everett got me to open up in a way I haven’t felt comfortable to do until now. I love the honesty of ‘When I’m With You’ and hope it will bring a sense of connection to the listener.”Marcus Dembinski helped shape the song’s vibrant production, saying: “We were able to push the sound in a new direction, with 80s synth pop and anthemic rock music influencing the arrangement and production. Jann’s powerful voice and bright acoustic guitar combined with heavy drums reminiscent of Billy Joel and the B-52s, as well as the synths and guitars of A-ha and Toto, to create a bold new direction for Jann Klose.”Recorded at The Koop Studios in Irvington, New York, the track features electric guitar by Nashville’s Max Sternlicht, was engineered by Matt Graff, and mastered by Ben Kesler in St. Louis.“When I’m With You” is a powerful reminder that the deepest connections in life often come from simply being present—with ourselves, and with each other.Stream “When I’m With You” HERE: https://found.ee/withyou-4 About Jann Klose:Jann Klose is an award-winning singer-songwriter who has released seven albums and two EPs. His work has amassed over 10 million streams, with songs charting on Top 40 radio in both the U.S. and South Africa. Raised in Kenya, South Africa, Germany, and the United States, Klose’s global perspective continues to shape his cross-genre sound.He has lent his voice to the film Greetings from Tim Buckley, and his music has appeared in MTV Cribs, Married Young, One Little Finger, and more. His stage credits include touring productions of Jesus Christ Superstar and The Who’s Tommy, and he’s the creator and host of the acclaimed podcast Making Sound with Jann Klose.Jann has opened for and collaborated with major artists including Pat Benatar, John Oates, Suzanne Vega, The Yardbirds, Annie Haslam, and Rosanne Cash.Follow Jann’s socials for all the latest news:Press inquiries:

