Access Fixtures Introduces BOST - Classic Bostonian Style LED Bollard Lights

Access Fixtures launches BOST LED Bollard Lights, classic Bostonian style with architectural-grade build, BABA & BAA compliant, and EXTREME-LIFE rated.

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a leading provider of commercial, industrial, and sports lighting solutions, announces the launch of BOST Classic Bostonian-Style LED Bollard Lights, a timeless solution that merges traditional design with high-performance LED technology. Engineered for parks, campuses, walkways, and public plazas, BOST Bollard Lights deliver durability, architectural appeal, and long-lasting lighting performance in any outdoor space.

With a refined lantern-inspired silhouette and clean support arms, BOST Bollard Lights brings a touch of historic Bostonian elegance to contemporary landscapes. The fixture is crafted from precision-engineered die-cast aluminum, finished in architectural black powder coat over a chromate conversion coating for corrosion resistance. Its robust construction and attention to design detail make it ideal for urban and institutional settings requiring architectural-grade fixtures with long-term durability.

BOST is BAA and BABA compliant, meeting Build America requirements for federally funded projects. This makes it a reliable choice for municipalities, campuses, and public infrastructure installations requiring U.S.-sourced components.

BOST is powered by advanced LEDs rated L70 @ 187,000 hours, significantly reducing maintenance cycles and delivering decades of reliable lighting. This EXTREME-LIFE performance makes it ideal for areas where consistent illumination and low maintenance are essential.

“BOST Bollard Light is where timeless form meets next-generation performance,” said Steven Rothschild, CEO of Access Fixtures. “It’s designed to complement classic architecture while delivering durability, efficiency, and compliance for unique projects.”

BOST is available in 10-watt, 19-watt, or 28-watt models and offers Kelvin temperature options of 3000K, 4000K, or 5000K. It features precision optics with Type II, III, IV, and V distributions and a clear UV-stabilized polycarbonate opal vandal-resistant lens, which balances durability with excellent light diffusion. Comes standard with a textured architectural black powder-coat finish. An optional custom color finish is also available to match specific project aesthetics or site branding.

The fixture operates on 120–277-volt, is 0–10-volt dimmable, and includes standard 2kV surge protection (10kV available). Optional features include a microwave motion sensor with dimming, battery backup (90 minutes), cold-start battery backup rated to -20°C (90 minutes), dimming control functionality, and a GFCI outlet for safe and convenient outdoor power access, allowing the bollard light to support tools and electrical equipment while enhancing safety in wet environments. BOST LED bollard lights are IP66 rated, protecting against dust and powerful water jets. It is also CSA-listed for wet locations and complies with ANSI/UL 1598 and 8750 standards, ensuring safety and reliability in demanding outdoor environments. Simplified installation using the mounting kit with 8" zinc-plated anchor bolts. All BOST fixtures come with a 5-year limited warranty.

Access Fixtures is a trusted manufacturer of high-performance LED lighting solutions for commercial, industrial, and sports applications. With a focus on quality, innovation, and reliability, Access Fixtures delivers fixtures engineered to meet the highest standards in lighting performance. Learn more at www.AccessFixtures.com or call 1-800-468-9925.

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.