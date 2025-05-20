Adventurely Launches 'Work & Play the LIC Way' Campaign Showcasing LIC as NYC’s Favorite Remote‑Work Escape

Work & Play The L.I.C. Way

Created in collaboration with Long Island City Partnership, the initiative positions the neighborhood as a go‑to hub for blending productivity with leisure.

LONG ISLAND CITY, QUEENS, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adventurely—a Techstars-backed platform for booking inspiring drop-in workspaces—has launched its first collection of NYC-based spaces, starting in Long Island City (LIC), NYC’s fastest-growing neighborhood. The launch features eight new locations on the platform from Long Island City, each hosted by local businesses offering unique perks and amenities designed to help remote workers, freelancers, entrepreneurs, and business travelers cowork with ease while blending productivity and play.All eight LIC spaces are live now at www.adventurely.app/longislandcity “Long Island City was the perfect spot to launch our NYC community. As a New Yorker who often travels in and out of the city, I appreciate how LIC is rooted in Queens—the most diverse county in the U.S., with local businesses that reflect the neighborhood’s cultural depth,” said Mita Carriman, Founder of Adventurely. “It’s a refreshing break from the hustle of Manhattan, while still offering the energy, creativity, and convenience remote workers and travelers are looking for. LIC is a community in motion, and I believe it’s one of the most exciting places to explore in New York right now.”Adventurely selected Long Island City for its mix of affordable hotels, vibrant arts scene, and easy access to Manhattan via excellent transportation. Working alongside Long Island City Partnership (LICP), Adventurely connected with local businesses to launch “Work & Play the L.I.C. Way,” a campaign that positions LIC as the ideal remote-work escape for freelancers, entrepreneurs, and business travelers seeking a refreshing change of pace just one subway stop from Midtown Manhattan.“Long Island City has everything today’s remote workers are looking for — quick access to Manhattan, incredible cultural assets, and a growing roster of welcoming spots to plug in,” said Laura Rothrock, president, Long Island City Partnership. “By collaborating with Adventurely on the ‘Work & Play the L.I.C. Way’ campaign, we’re giving freelancers and business travelers a curated path to experience the neighborhood like locals, while driving new foot traffic to our small businesses and hospitality partners.”Through the campaign, Adventurely is featuring a mix of traditional and unconventional workspaces — hotels, restaurants, cafés, and third places — across Long Island City, all bookable for day use and curated to help visitors balance work and play.The featured locations include:• Atelier Cowork – A LIC cowork office rooted in architecture and design.• BK Boulders – An indoor rock climbing facility with an on-site coworking area, sauna, and gym.• Boro Hotel – A luxury boutique hotel.• CityPickle – A pickleball club with indoor courts and a lively café• Greats of Craft – A stylish bar and café serving craft beer, coffee, and a relaxed space to plug in and get work done.• Hilton Garden Inn Long Island City – A trusted hotel brand offering a modern lobby lounge and reliable Wi-Fi for a productive workday.• Hunters Point Studio – A serene, design-forward cowork studio with peaceful vibes and natural light ideal for focus.• Zaruma Coffee – A cozy Ecuadorian coffee shop with strong espresso, fast Wi-Fi, and a local feel perfect for remote work.With more than 1.2 million remote workers and freelancers based in NYC, and over 12 million business travelers visiting each year, the campaign invites locals and travelers to explore Long Island City as a neighborhood where they can log on, be productive, grab a great meal, and experience a change of scenery, all in a single day.Long Island City offers a quick workday getaway that still feels refreshingly different—combining laptop-friendly spaces with waterfront parks, restaurants, and cultural institutions.###About Adventurely:Adventurely is a Techstars-backed platform to discover and book inspiring drop-in workspaces—cowork studios, hotels, cafes, and third spaces—for day use with perks and local discounts included. The platform helps freelancers, entrepreneurs, and business travelers seamlessly blend work and play while getting to know the neighborhoods they work from.About Long Island City Partnership:LICP is the local economic development organization for Long Island City. The organization champions efforts that strengthen LIC’s industrial, commercial, retail, residential, and cultural community. LICP also manages the LIC Business Improvement District (LIC BID) and LIC Industrial Business Zone (LIC IBZ).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.