Jumpstart Your Digital Nomad Journey with Local Impact in Mind: Adventurely Launches 1 Month "Welcome Meetups"
EINPresswire.com/ -- Remote workers who have been thinking about taking their laptops on the road to work remotely while slow traveling as a digital nomad have a new ally in Adventurely, following the company’s announcement of their one-month “Welcome Meetups” launching this November 2022.
Since the pandemic struck, remote working opportunities with the ability to work “from anywhere” have become increasingly sought after. In fact, according to a recent study conducted by MBO Partners, 15 million Americans described themselves as digital nomads in 2021. This figure represents a 42% increase from 2020 and 112% increase from 2019. But despite the freedom and flexibility of working from anywhere, the reality of loneliness on the road, learning the ins and outs of temporarily living in a new city, and discovering meaningful ways to positively impact local communities are issues that digital nomads often grapple with, which Adventurely hopes to offer support.
Adventurely is a travel club and meetup app that connects digital nomads to each other and their new local communities, with ways to travel more sustainably and more thoughtfully concerning local impact.
Adventurely’s new service called “Welcome Meetups” offers a month-long virtual concierge and community organizing service to help digital nomads get settled in a new city. For each Welcome Meetup, Adventurely gives personalized advice to each participant on kick starting their nomad journey, and pairs participants with a group of 10 -20 fellow digital nomads in town for an itinerary to explore various activities together over the course of a month that Adventurely coordinates. Activities range from group dining at local restaurants and productive group co-work days during the week, to exciting excursion experiences on weekends. Adventurely also shares local volunteer and donation opportunities with each Welcome Meetup cohort for them to have direct information on ways to give back to the local communities they’re nomading in. Adventurely itself is donating 5% of their proceeds from Welcome Meetups to local charities in destinations where their Welcome Meetups occur.
The first series of Adventurely’s Welcome Meetups this November will feature three destinations in Mexico. Participants can experience the cultural treasure trove of Oaxaca, the vibrancy of Mexico City or the beach-side paradise of Playa Del Carmen for a month with fellow nomads.
Founder and CEO of Adventurely, Mita Carriman, is excited about the Welcome Meetups. When asked about the motivation for creating them, she explained: “Digital nomadism went from niche lifestyle to mainstream almost overnight when the world normalized remote work post pandemic. As a result, the demand has skyrocketed for ways to help digital nomads get onboarded in starting their journey into the lifestyle and finding impactful and sustainable ways to connect with local communities along the way. It's truly exciting to see our Welcome Meetups being met with such a positive reception, and we can't wait to kick off our first cohorts in November.”
Adventurely’s Welcome Meetups are geared towards digital nomads ages of 25-49. Unlike other companies that require individuals to buy a complete package that includes housing, Adventurely’s Welcome Meetups offers guidance on accommodation as well as information to navigate the destination. The cost for joining a Welcome Meetup is $100 USD, which includes a 20 minute one-on-one consultation, a digital guide book to the destination, pre-arrival virtual meet and greet with the group, and an itinerary of group activities for the entire month. Participants will also receive a “Certificate of Completion of Nomading” at the end of the program for a keepsake.
For more information about Adventurely’s 1 Month Welcome Meetups, visit: http://adventurely.app/welcomemeetups
Media Contact: Mita Carriman
