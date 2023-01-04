Adventurely Unveils the Top 20 Digital Nomad Destinations in 2023 for U.S. Citizens
EINPresswire.com/ -- Adventurely, a travel club for digital nomads and remote workers backed by Google for Startups and Backstage Capital has just released its list of The Top 20 Digital Nomad Destinations in 2023 for U.S. citizens. This highly anticipated list is a valuable resource for remote workers from the U.S. interested in the digital nomad lifestyle, or those simply looking for inspiration and guidance on where to travel and work remotely from next.
The list features a diverse group of destinations from around the globe from Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, Africa, and the U.S. as well.
The Adventurely team researched and curated the list, taking into account a variety of factors that leaned heavily on the practical logistics of digital nomading, which include:
• Ease of travel to arrive to the destinations from the U.S. (flight length + direct flight availability);
• Ease of visa issues for U.S. Citizens;
• Closely aligned time zones to the U.S.;
• Wifi reliability;
•Availability of coworking spaces;
• Community events/programming connecting digital nomads & remote workers with each other & locals;
• Cultural, food and tourism experiences; &
• Safety.
In a world where more and more people are seeking alternatives to the traditional 9-to-5 work environment, the digital nomad lifestyle is becoming increasingly popular- so much so that it’s been reported that digital nomadism grew 131% amongst U.S. citizens since 2019.
The full list is available now at Adventurely.app/blog. Whether you're a seasoned digital nomad or just starting out, this list is a must-read for any U.S. citizen looking to make the most of the digital nomad lifestyle.
###
Contact: C. Schlater
