Dialed In Enters Missouri's Thriving Cannabis Market with Potent Solventless Rosin Gummies

Dialed In Gummies Missouri Products

Missouri consumers can elevate their cannabis experience with artisanal, full-spectrum edibles crafted for quality, clarity, and potency.

Through our partnerships with Missouri's elite cultivators, Dialed In is creating unique batch experiences that simply can’t be replicated.” — Max Vansluys, President, Dialed In Gummies

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Missouri’s appetite for premium cannabis products continues to surge, Dialed In Gummies is making its much-anticipated debut, bringing its award-winning, solventless rosin gummies to the state. Known for clean, full-spectrum edibles that don’t compromise on flavor or potency, Dialed In is rolling out options, including their new high-dose 300mg offering. Plus, they will now have a 2:1 CBG option and the new Focus gummies using CBC and THC-V, designed to deliver mental clarity.

“Through our partnerships with Missouri's elite cultivators, Dialed In is creating unique batch experiences that simply can’t be replicated," said Max Vansluys, President, Dialed In Gummies. "Each limited release captures the distinctive characteristics of locally grown flower, offering consumers a taste of Missouri's extraordinary cannabis offerings."

Dialed In gummies are made in small batches using solventless extraction methods that preserve the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes. The results: flavorful, fast-acting edibles crafted without the use of harsh chemicals. All products are gluten-free, low in sugar, and formulated with premium ingredients that appeal to both wellness-minded and experienced consumers.

Dialed In Gummies are now available in Missouri in a multitude of innovation lines:

- Dialed In Sleep 1:1:1: Designed for deep relaxation, these fast-acting gummies deliver 5mg each of THC rosin, CBD, and CBN per piece, with effects typically felt within 5 to 15 minutes. Each tin features 20 Acai Berry gummies made with premium rosin and sought-after strains, crafted to support restful sleep—without added sleep aids.

- Dialed In Focus: Known for delivering crisp, energized mental clarity and naturally supporting a lighter appetite, these exclusive gummies combine CBC, THC-V, and THC for a fast, functional experience. Each tin includes 20 Blood Orange–flavored gummies, sought after by cannabis connoisseurs and collectors.

- Dialed In 2:1 Crafted for seasoned consumers, Dialed In 2:1 combines CBG and THC to deliver a consistent, powerful experience. This 100mg tin includes 10 Pomegranate-flavored gummies that offer an uplifting high, with CBG often associated with gut health benefits.

- Dialed In High Dose: Crafted exclusively for Missouri, these high-potency gummies are designed for seasoned consumers seeking an elevated full-spectrum experience. Each tin includes 10 gummies, infused with 30mg of THC rosin, and available in rotating flavors like Blueberry, Honeydew, and Strawberry.

“We have consistently heard from Missouri consumers that they are looking for higher potency options that don't sacrifice quality or flavor," Vansluys explained. "Dialed In’s High Dosage and Limited Time Only offerings are a response to this demand, providing experienced users with the potent, clean experience they've been asking for while staying true to our solventless standards."

Dialed In’s Missouri debut comes at a time when the state’s cannabis market is seeing record-breaking momentum, with more than $1.46 billion in sales in 2024 alone. As infused edibles grow in popularity—especially among consumers looking for smoke-free, discreet options—Dialed In aims to set a new standard for the taste and feel of premium cannabis.



Missouri residents can now find Dialed In products at their local dispensary.

For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact Bree DeVita at bree@themaverickpr.com or 303-513-1244.

Dialed In Gummies

Dialed In Gummies, a Sun Theory company, is redefining the cannabis edibles industry with award-winning, high-quality gummies infused with solventless rosin, crafted from strain-specific collaborations with the finest cultivators. Known for its commitment to excellence, Dialed In utilizes solventless extraction techniques to preserve the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes in each edible, ensuring an authentic and effective experience. With a focus on purity, flavor and consistency, Dialed In Gummies offers discerning consumers an elevated way to enjoy cannabis, setting a new standard in the market for quality and innovation in cannabis edibles. For more information, visit DialedInGummies.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.