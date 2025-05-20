Leave Baby Wildlife Alone

CANADA, May 20 - Released on May 20, 2025

Helping Can Hurt More Than You Think

As the weather warms up and more people spend time outdoors, it is common to spot young animals on their own in the wild. While they may look like they need your help, often the best thing you can do is appreciate them from a distance and leave them alone.

Many animals leave their young alone for long periods of time while they forage for food or to protect them from predators. The mother is often nearby, sometimes even watching. In fact, interference from humans can be harmful or even fatal to the young animal.

No matter how cute and small, young wildlife are not pets, and it is illegal to take them home. Wild animals may carry infectious diseases, such as rabies and West Nile virus, that can be transmitted to people.

If a young animal has been in the same spot for several hours, is vocal, wet or covered in insects, or the mother is found dead nearby, it's time to ask for advice. If you can see obvious signs of injury or believe the animal has been orphaned, please contact your local conservation officer or the Turn in Poachers and Polluters (TIPP) line at 1-800-667-7561.

