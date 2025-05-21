Hatch Licenses Advanced EV Charging Technology from Argonne National Laboratory

Hatch licenses EV charging tech from Argonne National Laboratory, advancing smart grid integration and U.S. manufacturing in the electric mobility space.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hatch Product Development & Contract Manufacturing has licensed advanced Electric Vehicle (EV) charging technology from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory. This is a major step forward in Hatch’s continued investment in U.S. manufacturing and the future of electric mobility.The platform functions as a powerful EV communication computer and enables seamless coordination between electric vehicles, charging stations, and the power grid. This versatile solution supports bidirectional charging (vehicle-to-grid), multi-device charger control, remote diagnostics, and more. Hatch will manufacture and further develop the technology designed to accelerate innovation in the EV and energy distribution industries.“This reinforces our long-standing relationship with Argonne and our commitment to advancing electric vehicle charging technology,” said Addison Merchut, Co-President of Hatch. “We’ve worked closely with Argonne on this technology for years and believe it has the potential to upgrade how charging infrastructure operates from individual smart chargers to nationwide grid integration.”This all-in-one platform provides a robust foundation for OEMs, charger manufacturers, and infrastructure developers looking to rapidly deploy intelligent charging solutions. The platform enables constant digital communication between EVs and EVSE for AC charging. This includes protocols ISO 15118 and SWCAN (Tesla SAE J2411).“We designed this platform to be flexible, secure, and scalable, enabling the next generation of charging technologies to integrate more intelligently with the grid,” said Jason Harper, Principal Electrical Engineer at Argonne National Laboratory. “We’re excited to see Hatch take this into the market with a focus on U.S. manufacturing and high-quality deployment.”The platform will be manufactured at Hatch’s facility in Waukegan, Illinois. Hatch’s decision to bring this platform in-house underscores its growing leadership in the EV space and its commitment to supporting domestic innovation and energy resiliency.

