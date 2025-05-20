Governor Abbott Honors DPS Troopers At DPS Fallen Officers Memorial In Austin

TEXAS, May 20 - May 20, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today honored the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers and Texas Rangers who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the line of duty during DPS’ annual Peace Officers Memorial Service.



“In communities across our state, DPS troopers perform an often thankless duty,” said Governor Abbott. “They do it with a badge on their chest and a pledge in their heart to protect and serve. In Texas, we recognize the weight of that calling and the price that some are asked to pay. That is why we honor our fallen peace officers, who gave their lives so that others might live in safety and peace.”



The Governor was joined at the ceremony by Public Safety Commission Chairman Steven P. Mach, DPS Colonel Freeman F. Martin, the family of fallen DPS Trooper Kevin Ramirez Vasquez, who was tragically killed in September 2024, and other law enforcement officials and family and friends of fallen officers.



“The Peace Officers Memorial service is a critical reminder of why we, as DPS officers, wear the badge, why we train the way we do, why we must always be at the top of our game and how tomorrow is never promised,” said Colonel Martin. “Not only do we honor the fallen at today’s service, but we thank their families for all they sacrificed along the way—and we remind them that their heroes will never be forgotten.”



Last year, Governor Abbott participated in the dedication ceremony for DPS’ new Fallen Officers Memorial at their headquarters in Austin.

