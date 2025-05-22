U.S. Travelers Weigh Summer Escapes Against Global Instability and Rising Costs, Leger Reports Reveal

Leger reports paint a picture of a travel landscape marked by cautious optimism, global sensitivities, and a clear demand for value.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Americans prepare for their summer getaways, two new studies from Leger, Summer Travel 2025 and The Future of Travel 2025, paint a picture of a travel landscape marked by cautious optimism, global sensitivities, and a clear demand for value.

Despite persistent economic pressure and international uncertainty, nearly half (49%) of Americans are planning at least one leisure trip this summer, maintaining consistent travel behavior year over year. But the path ahead is increasingly shaped by rising costs, geopolitical tensions, and inflation, which are prompting a shift in how and where people travel.

A New Era of Travel: Experience-Driven and Cost-Conscious

Americans are prioritizing experiences that foster connection and rejuvenation, with 45% choosing to travel to friends and family, 25% for city getaways, and 17% for nature-focused adventure trips like hiking and camping.

Yet financial concerns dominate the decision-making process. The average summer travel budget sits at $4,670, with many turning to credit cards (57%), debit cards or cash (55%), rewards programs (17%), and cost-cutting strategies like staying with family (25%), reducing dining (29%), and choosing less expensive accommodation options (31%). That being said, some still cannot bear the economic weight on their shoulders, as 13% of Americans have cancelled or postponed international travel, and 8% have cancelled or postponed other travel.

Global Realities Reshape Travel Expectations

According to The Future of Travel 2025, 56% of Americans say global political and economic relations will influence their travel choices. This is especially strong among younger travelers (68% for Gen Z and 64% for Millennials) and families with children (67%). Concerns around retaliatory tariffs or taxes on U.S. travelers (41%), global fuel price instability (35%), and rising airfare due to global supply chains (35%) are leading many to reconsider international plans.

If conditions worsen, nearly half (46%) say they would be more selective in their travel decisions, with others opting for domestic destinations (29%) or pausing travel entirely (28%).

