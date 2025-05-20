Leger Announces the Appointment of David Driscoll as the New Co-Leader of Leger USA

David Driscoll appointed Co-Leader of Leger USA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leger is pleased to announce the appointment of David Driscoll (ex-Kantar) as Executive Vice-President, and co-leader of Leger USA. David brings over 25 years of leadership experience in insights, strategy, and innovation, and will play a pivotal role in accelerating Leger’s U.S. growth and expanding its cross-border capabilities. David will team up with Tracey Berkenbush as co-leaders of Leger USA.

David’s extensive background spans senior executive roles in market research, consulting, and brand strategy, most notably as Senior Vice-President, Client Leader, at Kantar. His proven track record of transforming client relationships into long-term strategic partnerships and leading high-performance teams aligns seamlessly with Leger’s mission to deliver exceptional, data-driven insights to clients across North America.

“David’s arrival marks an important milestone in Leger’s U.S. expansion,” said Jean-Marc Léger, President of Leger. “Leger is probably the best kept secret in market research in the United States. David's arrival will allow us to promote and deliver our exceptional offering on the American market.”

David Driscoll added: “I decided to join Leger because they have a unique approach and exceptional technologies that allow us to offer more relevant insights with exceptional service to our clients. I am excited to work with the team to bring Leger to new heights!”

