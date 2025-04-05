North Americans Divided on Economic Impact of Tariffs, New Leger Survey Finds

Leger logo

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new North American public opinion poll conducted by Leger conducted in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, reveals that U.S.-imposed tariffs are a top concern for Canadians and Mexicans, but draw far less attention among Americans. This study marks the first time Leger has conducted a survey including all three North American countries.

Trump’s Tariffs Viewed as a Major Concern in Canada and Mexico

Tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump are seen as an important issue in both Canada and Mexico. In Canada, more than a third of respondents (38%) identify Trump’s tariffs as the most important issue facing the country. In Mexico, 18% say the same, making it the third most important issue after crime and safety (31%) and drug cartels and organized crime (19%). In contrast, only 1% of Americans consider unfair trade practices by Canada and Mexico to be the most pressing issue for the U.S.

Furthermore, A strong majority of Canadians (87%) and Mexicans (84%) believe tariffs on exports to the U.S. will negatively affect their countries' economies. In the United States, 52% agree the tariffs will have a negative impact, while 29% believe they will have a positive effect.

Trump Viewed Unfavourably by Most Canadians and Mexicans

81% of Canadians and 76% of Mexicans have an unfavourable opinion of Donald Trump. Public opinion is more divided in the United States: 48% of Americans view Trump unfavourably, while 41% hold a favourable opinion.

Mexico Most Supportive of Trade Agreement

Support for a future free trade agreement between Canada, the United States, and Mexico is highest among Mexicans, where an overwhelming 76% of respondents are in favour, significantly higher than in Canada (52%) and the United States (53%).

Frustration Aimed Primarily at Trump, Not the U.S.

When asked about the source of their frustration toward the United States, a clear majority of Canadians (64%) and Mexicans (59%) say it is directed more toward President Donald Trump specifically, rather than the U.S. as a country.

Perceptions of Each Other’s Countries

Canadians and Mexicans express mixed views on their countries’ relationship with the United States. In Canada, only 17% consider the U.S. to be an ally, while 26% view it as a neutral country, and 43% regard it as an enemy. In Mexico, perceptions are somewhat more balanced: 23% of respondents see the U.S. as an ally, 34% as neutral, and 35% as an enemy.

In contrast, Americans hold more favourable views of their North American neighbours. 56% of Americans consider Canada an ally, with 28% seeing it as neutral, and just 5% viewing it as an enemy. Regarding Mexico, 34% of Americans describe the country as an ally, 39% as neutral, and 12% as an enemy.

