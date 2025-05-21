Smith Earns ISO/IEC 17025 AS6171 Accreditation at Its Global Operational Hubs

Smith Company Logo Smith Authenticity Testing Art Figueroa, Chief Operating Officer at Smith

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smith , a leading global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces its accreditation to the AS6171 standard for inspection and authenticity testing at its distribution hubs worldwide.The AS6171 standard outlines the inspection requirements and test methods for detecting suspect and counterfeit electrical, electronic, and electromechanical (EEE) parts intended for the aerospace and defense industry. The accreditation underscores Smith’s unwavering commitment to quality and risk mitigation.“High-risk applications like aerospace and defense require the highest levels of quality assurance to protect the integrity of their supply chains,” said Art Figueroa, Chief Operating Officer at Smith. “This accreditation confirms our ability to perform the critical testing needed to effectively avoid, detect, mitigate, and disposition inauthentic parts.”Each of Smith’s in-house authenticity test labs in Houston, Hong Kong, Amsterdam, and Singapore are also certified to ISO/IEC 17025, a prerequisite of AS6171 accreditation. This international standard establishes requirements for quality, competence, and consistency in the application of test methods performed in the lab.Smith is also globally certified to AS6081. The AS6081 standard establishes rigorous requirements for procurement and risk mitigation for aerospace and defense distributors. The most recent revision of AS6081, Revision A, no longer specifies testing requirements and now defers to AS6171 to define its test methods based on a risk-assessment model.“Smith carries some of the highest certifications and accreditations for counterfeit mitigation,” said Chris Dang, Vice President of Global Quality Control and QMS. “These standards position us as a trusted partner to our aerospace and defense customers and demonstrate our strict adherence to industry requirements.”About SmithFounded in 1984, Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components. Smith’s Intelligent Distribution™ model offers a comprehensive suite of flexible and scalable supply chain solutions to source, manage, test, and ship billions of components to partners worldwide in every industry and vertical. The company is backed by more than 25 certifications and accreditations and has developed and implemented sustainable practices that exceed industry and regulatory requirements. Building on its decades of market data, cutting-edge technology, and a systems-based approach to quality excellence, Smith generated more than USD $2.6 billion in global revenue in 2024 and ranks eighth among all global distributors. Visit www.smithweb.com to learn more.###

