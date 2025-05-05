Smith Names Todd Snow Chief Procurement Officer

Smith Company Logo Todd Snow, Chief Procurement Officer

Todd will support the global Procurement team and strategize ways to build upon Smith’s top-tier sourcing initiatives

I plan to further integrate the Procurement team’s expertise and experience into Smith’s global vision and strategy to better support our sales teams and customers.” — Todd Snow

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smith , a leading global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces the appointment of Todd Snow to the position of Chief Procurement Officer. In this role, Todd will lead Smith’s global procurement strategy while continuing to align sourcing and supplier-development initiatives with the company’s long-term business goals.“Our suppliers, global footprint, and people set Smith’s purchasing organization apart,” said Todd. “Over the years, we’ve worked to go beyond the traditional supplier-customer relationship with top-tier supplier-rating and qualifications processes. I plan to further integrate the Procurement team’s expertise and experience into Smith’s global vision and strategy to better support our sales teams and customers. I am excited to embrace this role as we continue to build genuine supplier-customer partnerships.”Todd joined Smith in 2016 after nearly 20 years in franchise distribution. He was named Vice President of Global Project Development a year later and then took on his most recent role of Vice President of Global Purchasing in 2019. Collaborating with Smith’s leadership and global team members, Todd has been instrumental in executing strategies for PPV development, customer expansion, and vendor-development projects.“Todd has done an outstanding job developing our Procurement team over the years, which has been a key differentiator for our organization,” said Marc Barnhill, Chief Executive Officer. “I am confident that he will continue to strengthen our procurement strategy and ensure Smith remains agile to position us for future growth and long-term success.”About SmithFounded in 1984, Smith is a leading independent distributor of electronic components. Smith’s Intelligent Distribution™ model offers a comprehensive suite of flexible and scalable supply chain solutions to source, manage, test, and ship billions of components to partners worldwide in every industry and vertical. The company is backed by more than 25 certifications and accreditations and has developed and implemented sustainable practices that exceed industry and regulatory requirements. Building on its decades of market data, cutting-edge technology, and a systems-based approach to quality excellence, Smith generated more than USD $2.6 billion in global revenue in 2024 and ranks eleventh among all global distributors. Visit www.smithweb.com to learn more.###For more information, contact:

