Introducing Argus™: Smith’s Visual Inspection Solution Powered by AI

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smith , a leading global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces the launch of Argus™, the company’s new proprietary visual-inspection solution. Argus™ leverages artificial intelligence to analyze the surface of components, further enhancing the company’s quality-inspection process. Argus™ machines are now in use at Smith’s operational hubs in Houston, Hong Kong, Amsterdam, and Singapore.Named after Argus Panoptes, the all-seeing giant from Greek mythology, Argus™ captures and stores high-resolution images of the surface of every component within a reel. It then uses its internally developed AI software to analyze the images, identify anomalies, and flag parts that require further evaluation.“This AI-driven solution adds an extra layer of detection to our visual-inspection capabilities and provides a more comprehensive view of each part’s condition,” said Art Figueroa, Chief Operating Officer at Smith. “With the Argus™ technology, we can see 100 percent of parts packaged within a reel in a matter of minutes, allowing us to identify and evaluate potential nonconformities at the very beginning of the inspection process.”With up to 10,000 components in each reel, operators could previously only review a sample of parts––a labor-intensive and time-consuming process. Argus™ not only inspects the entire reel but does so at speed, capturing images of 180 parts per minute.Argus™ was developed internally by Smith’s IT and Operations team members and rigorously tested at the company’s flagship distribution center in Houston. The collaborative project is a testament to Smith’s commitment to continuous improvement and ongoing efforts to increase efficiency through internal technological advancements and the expertise of its talented workforce."Smith has built a culture of innovation among our employees, which has brought numerous impactful solutions like Argus™ to life,” said Art. “By integrating cutting-edge AI technology into our visual-inspection process, we are setting a new standard for quality in our industry and delivering solutions that exceed our customers’ expectations."Photo: Argus™, Smith’s first AI-based solution, is a visual inspection platform for components packaged in reels.About SmithFounded in 1984, Smith is a leading independent distributor of electronic components. Smith's Intelligent Distribution™ model offers a comprehensive suite of flexible and scalable supply chain solutions to source, manage, test, and ship billions of components to partners worldwide in every industry and vertical. The company is backed by more than 25 certifications and accreditations and has developed and implemented sustainable practices that exceed industry and regulatory requirements. Building on its decades of market data, cutting-edge technology, and a systems-based approach to quality excellence, Smith generated more than USD $2.6 billion in global revenue in 2024 and ranks eleventh among all global distributors. Visit www.smithweb.com to learn more.###

