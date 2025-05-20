Get hooked on MDC Discover Nature – Fishing in June at Sims Valley Lake in Willow Springs

WILLOW SPRINGS, Mo. – Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Discover Nature — Fishing offers families with children between the ages of 7 and 15 a free hands-on introduction into angling at Sims Valley Lake in Willow Springs, and you’re invited.

Participants will not be required to have a valid fishing license for these programs.

Lesson 1: Learn the parts and function of a spin cast fishing rod and reel

Learn how to cast safely and successfully, how to fasten basic tackle to a fishing line, and learn techniques to catch fish and handle it properly.

Lesson 2: How to Tie a Knot and Bait a Hook

This class combines instruction with hands-on fishing to teach young anglers and families intermediate fishing techniques and skills. Participants will learn to tie an improved clinch knot and how to properly secure bait on hooks.

You must attend these courses before registering for Discover Nature – Fishing Lesson 3 and 4.

Lesson 3: Five Common Missouri Fish – Their Anatomy, Habitat, and Life Cycle

This course combines instruction with hands-on fishing to teach young anglers and families the basic biological concepts and functions specific to largemouth bass, bluegill, hybrid sunfish, channel catfish and rainbow trout.

Participants will learn the different components of fish anatomy and their functions, and various types of fish habitat and aquatic food webs.

Lesson 4: Fishing with Lures and Fishing Regulations

This combines instruction with hands-on fishing to teach young anglers and families how to properly select a fishing lure based on desired fish species, weather, and water conditions. Participants will also learn how to identify and understand fishing regulations.

Participants are limited to anglers ages 7 and older, but MDC encourages the entire family to participate. Adults who do not wish to fish must always accompany their child(ren). Participants do not need a fishing permit to fish during this program. Participation prizes will be awarded upon the completion of all four classes.

You must attend Discover Nature – Fishing Lesson 1 and 2 course before registering for Lesson 3 and 4.

Sims Valley Lake is located at HWY RA CR 2290 in Willow Springs.

Learn more about Discover Nature – Fishing online at https://mdc.mo.gov/fishing/discover-nature-fishing.

Questions?

Email MDC Community Education Assistant LuAnn Conway at LuAnn.Conway@mdc.mo.gov.