Interluxe Auctions Announces Exclusive Sponsorship with Institute for Luxury Home Marketing

Interluxe Auctions will be sponsoring the upcoming Leaders in Luxury event October 6-7, 2025, in Scottsdale, AZ.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Interluxe Auctions , the leading online luxury real estate auction marketplace, has been selected by the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing to be the exclusive provider of luxury real estate auction services. As part of this collaboration, Interluxe Auctions will also be the exclusive auction sponsor of the Institute’s flagship event, Leaders in Luxury , taking place October 6–7, 2025, at the Fairmont Princess Hotel in Scottsdale, AZ.This partnership brings together two leaders in the luxury real estate space—uniting Interluxe’s innovative auction technology and global reach with The Institute’s renowned network of high-performing agents and luxury branding expertise. Together, they will offer real estate professionals and their clients a dynamic new avenue for maximizing exposure, accelerating sales, and delivering exceptional sales outcomes in the high-end market.Interluxe Auctions has revolutionized the way luxury homes are marketed and sold, leveraging its proprietary digital platform to facilitate the sale of hundreds of multi-million-dollar properties both in the U.S. and abroad. By combining cutting-edge technology with a proven auction format, Interluxe delivers a seamless, competitive, and time-sensitive solution that connects discerning buyers with motivated sellers worldwide.“Partnering with an industry leader like The Institute is an exciting step forward to exposing more agents and their sellers to these benefits,” said Stacy Kirk, Vice President of Interluxe Auctions. “Our shared commitment to innovation and exceptional service makes this collaboration a win for all. By joining forces, we’re unlocking new opportunities for luxury real estate agents—offering enhanced exposure, accelerated transactions, and strategic insights that drive success. We’re confident this partnership will set a new benchmark in the market.”The Leaders in Luxury event is The Institute’s premier annual conference, gathering the most accomplished agents and brokers in luxury real estate for exclusive networking, thought leadership, and cutting-edge insights. As the exclusive auction sponsor, Interluxe Auctions will play a prominent role in showcasing how auction strategies can complement and elevate luxury property marketing in today's shifting market.About Interluxe AuctionsInterluxe is the leading online platform for luxury real estate auctions, redefining the traditional model through its progressive auction process and unmatched client service. Founded in 2013, Interluxe specializes in the accelerated marketing and sale of multi-million-dollar properties throughout the U.S. and select international destinations. With a proprietary database cultivated over two decades, Interluxe connects high-net-worth buyers with distinguished listings in an exclusive and transparent environment—delivering results with speed, certainty, and discretion. Interluxe continues to set the standard in tech-enabled luxury real estate auction sales. For more information or to view upcoming auctions, visit www.Interluxe.com and follow @InterluxeAuctions on Facebook and Instagram, and @Interluxe on LinkedIn.

