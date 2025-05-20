Debut Short Story Collection 'Performance on the Bluff' by Bret Bodlovic Set for Release in May 2025

MS, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- — Author Bret Bodlovic is set to release his debut short story collection, *Performance on the Bluff*, on May 23, 2025. The collection presents a series of short stories inspired by Montana's landscapes, everyday experiences, and imaginative twists.Bodlovic, who grew up along Missouri’s Mississippi River and now resides in Helena, Montana, combines observations from nature, family life, and late-night road trips into stories that start with familiar scenarios before diverging into unusual and thought-provoking narratives.One such story features a staged Bigfoot sighting on a 400-foot cliff, which spirals into unexpected consequences—an example of the collection’s imaginative reach.“Many of these stories are rooted in ordinary life but take unexpected turns,” said Bodlovic. “The inspiration comes from moments of reflection, conversations with my children, and the unpredictability of life.”The collection will resonate with readers who appreciate character-driven fiction, subtle humor, and explorations of the extraordinary within the everyday. Themes include curiosity, transformation, and the pursuit of delayed dreams, making it relatable to a wide range of audiences—from writers and parents to creative thinkers.About the AuthorBret Bodlovic holds a degree in Sociology with a concentration in Criminology from the University of Montana. A former collegiate athlete, Bodlovic draws heavily from life experiences along rivers, on ballfields, and in family settings.*Performance on the Bluff* marks the beginning of a broader series currently in development.About BwB WorksBwB Works is a creative platform founded by Bret Bodlovic. It focuses on publishing genre-blending stories that explore human connection and the tension between the ordinary and extraordinary.Media Contact:Bret BodlovicBwB WorksEmail: bret.bodlovic@gmail.comPhone: 206-484-7108

