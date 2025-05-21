Catalis Announces Launch of Next-Generation Cloud-Based Official Records Solution

Catalis is the transformational SaaS and integrated payments partner powering all levels and sizes of government.

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Catalis, a leading provider of digital government solutions, today announced the launch of Catalis Official Records , a next-generation cloud-based platform designed to modernize and streamline official records management for county clerks and government agencies. This innovative solution will introduce advanced capabilities that enhance efficiency, security, and accessibility, positioning Catalis at the forefront of records management technology.“We are excited to introduce Catalis Official Records as the future of official records management,” said Eileen Marin, Product Manager, Catalis Courts & Land Records. “By leveraging leading-edge technology in a cloud-based platform, Catalis can deliver highly secure, robust, and scalable solutions to county clerks and agencies. This marks a significant step forward in enabling local government to manage official records on a modern, accessible technology platform.”A Modern Solution for a Changing MarketGovernment agencies face increasing demands for efficiency, security, and accessibility in official records management. Many counties still rely on legacy, on-premises systems that require extensive maintenance and lengthy implementation timelines. Catalis Official Records addresses these challenges with:• Simplified Implementations – Reduced onboarding time compared to traditional multi-year implementations, minimizing burden on staff.• Enhanced Accessibility – Cloud-based access ensures clerks can work from anywhere with an internet connection, providing greater flexibility in any environment. Integrated Payments – Securely process credit card payments through Catalis’ integrated online payment solution, reducing reliance on physical card readers.• AI-Powered Indexing & Redaction – Automated tools save counties time and resources traditionally spent on manual indexing and redaction.• User-Friendly Support & Training – A 24/7 documentation library, FAQs, and instructional videos streamline staff onboarding and training.• Compliance & Reporting – Leverage over 20 years of industry expertise with a robust suite of commonly used reports built directly into the system.Seeking Innovation Leaders for Catalis Official Records SolutionCatalis is actively seeking government agencies interested in modernizing their official records management. Innovation leaders will play an important role in shaping the future of digital records management. Agencies interested in learning more are encouraged to reach out to Catalis.“With Catalis Official Records, we’re building a forward-looking solution that evolves with the needs of government agencies,” added Darin Rasmussen, EVP, Catalis Courts & Land Records. “Our goal is to provide a platform that simplifies operations, enhances security, and empowers clerks with industry-leading technology.”

