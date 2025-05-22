The Girl Made of Earth and Water Children's Picture Book has been published.

Anything is possible Now is the time to shoot forth the arrows of your highest hopes.

Children's Picture Book

SIMSBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- "The Girl Made of Earth and Water" by Pamela PerryGoulardt (Pitch Deck for Feature Film - Children's Picture Book,) tells the story using a print font that is also readable for the dyslexic. Available on Amazon.comThe Children's Picture Book (3-15 years) was created in response to the overwhelming positive reception of the short film of 'The Girl Made of Earth and Water.' It fulfills the demand and curiosity of fans of the short movie for more of the story. The story is mythological, with a young girl awakening in a strange world where anything is possible. She learns that Mother Nature is dying because her blood(water) is poisoned. The illustrated children's picture book created by Pamela PerryGoulardtThe Girl vows to find the antidote and gains access to the Sun Portal to visit the Great Phoenix, whose tears can purify Earth's waters, but the clock is ticking because the portal is closing for the next thousand years. A young boy, the son of Father Time, assists in bending time to allow the Girl to reach the sacred bird and return safely.The short film of “The Girl Made of Earth and Water” aroused deep curiosity in the jury of the Gabriel García Márquez Prize 2024.Director and screenwriter Pamela PerryGoulardt, by adopting a classic animation style, takes us into what seems to be a fairy tale. The world, at this historical moment, needs fairy tales, and we always appreciate authors who choose this archaic yet effective narrative style. Federico Fellini considered “Pinocchio” one of the greatest novels of all time, and we agree, because fairy tales always carry great wisdom, essential for any artist who wishes to communicate something important to their readers or viewers.After watching the intriguing short film, the entire jury has expressed a desire to learn more about the project “The Girl Made of Earth and Water,” that features a poetic dimension suggesting the development of a work we eagerly anticipate discovering.The short film "The Girl Made of Earth and Water" has received numerous accolades from the WILD FILMMAKER PLATFORM including: "The Best of Independent CInema from the World - Indie Hall of Fame Awards, 2025. Best Arthouse Short Film - Hollywood Film Critics Awards-2024. The Siena International Film Showcase 2025, and Tope alternative Screens - SPOTLIGHT ARTIST.A big thank you to WILD FILMMAKER for selecting the project, written and directed by Pamela PerryGoulardt.

