'Mind Over Matter' wins the Wild Filmmaker Award at the Independent Special Event at Sundance.

A Super Short Film, 'Mind Over Matter' highlights the rise of Napoleon from a young son of a mailman, gifted in War strategy, to Emperor of France.

Nothing can stop a person aligned with intention.”
— Pamela PerryGoulardt
SIMSBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 'Mind over Matter' by Pamela PerryGoulardt, FlyingCloudStudios.com, won a Wild Filmmaker Award at the Independent Special Event at Sundance.


"Mind over Matter" won for Best International Super Short Film, Best Director. Best Original Idea and Best Editing.


The super short film 'Mind Over Matter' highlights the unique rise to power of Napoleon Bonaparte, serving as a film pitch deck for the full-length film. The story begins with Napoleon’s youth in Corsica, where he cultivates a deep understanding of war strategy and a strong desire to attend military school, even though his father is a mailman. Thanks to some connections through his father, Napoleon is admitted to a Military school in France where his ability does not go unnoticed. Napoleon meets the love of his life, Josephine, a woman schooled in the art of romance and conversation. Josephine serves as his main supporter on his rise to crowning himself Emperor of France.


Besides his remarkable military victories, Napoleon introduced concepts that changed the world, such as Equality for all before the law, protection of property, and freedom of religion. He stressed the importance of educating the youth, setting up secondary schools for well-rounded education for all, making great strides in infrastructure, and patronizing the Arts and Culture.

Pamela PerryGoulardt
FlyingCloud Studios
Mind Over Matter

Legal Disclaimer:

