Pamela PerryGoulardt 'Best Arthouse Writer of the Year' ICEBERG CINEMA and LITERATURE Awards, and WILD FILMMAKER

Pamela PerryGoulardt wins Iceberg and Cinema Award for Best Arthouse Writer-2024 'Dark Realities' starring Edgar Allan Poe

Your choice of blossoms creates the sweetest odor; the dreamlike intermingling of the eye upon the tall slender trees and bosky shrubberies is heavenly.” — Edgar Allan Poe

SIMSBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The prestigious Iceberg Cinema & Literature Awards, sponsored by WILD FILMMAKER, have announced Pamela PerryGoulardt as the winner of the 'Best Arthouse Writer of the Year' for her script "Darker Realities". The awards ceremony, held on Saturday night at the historic Orpheum Theatre, celebrated the best of independent cinema and literature, focusing on arthouse works.Pamela PerryGoulardt's "Darker Realities" stood out among the other nominees for its unique and thought-provoking storyline. The script follows the journey of a young Goth Librarian who accidentally brings back the angry ghost of Edgar Allan Poe, who insists on her helping him avenge his brutal murder at the hands of a jealous rival. With its captivating plot and well-developed characters, "Darker Realities" has received critical acclaim from industry professionals and audiences alike.Upon receiving the award, Pamela PerryGoulardt expressed her gratitude and excitement, stating, "I am truly honored to receive this recognition from the Iceberg Cinema & Literature Awards. As an arthouse writer, it is always a challenge to create something that is both thought-provoking and entertaining. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to bring this story to life, and I hope it will continue to resonate with audiences."The Iceberg Award is dedicated to the writing technique invented by Nobel Prize winner Ernest Hemingway, known as the 'Iceberg Theory.'The Iceberg Cinema & Literature Awards, now in its 10th year, aims to celebrate and promote independent and arthouse works in the film and literary industries. This year's event was attended by industry professionals, filmmakers, and writers from around the world. With the support of WILD FILMMAKER, the awards continue to recognize and honor talented individuals who push the boundaries of storytelling.Pamela PerryGoulardt's win for 'Best Arthouse Writer of the Year' is a testament to her talent and dedication to her craft. As an emerging voice in the arthouse scene, she is sure to continue making waves in the industry. For more information on the Iceberg Cinema & Literature Awards and upcoming projects from WILD FILMMAKER, please visit their websites.AI-generated by www.einpresswire.com/ai

