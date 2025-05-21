BlueGrace Energy Bolivia Aligns with UK’s Global Vision for Trusted Voluntary Carbon Markets

Bluegrace Energy Bolivia-Environmental Commodities High Integrity Voluntary Carbon Credits 2025 Bluegrace Amazon Carbon Token (BGACT)

As the UK unveils plans to boost carbon credit markets, BlueGrace Energy Bolivia emerges as a leader with its traceable, tokenized climate solution.

With BGACT, we are transforming high-quality carbon credits into institutional-grade, tradable commodities—laying the foundation for credible climate finance and measurable environmental impact.” — Julio José Montenegro, CEO of BlueGrace Energy Bolivia

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the UK government’s announcement of a comprehensive strategy to elevate voluntary carbon and nature markets, BlueGrace Energy Bolivia (BGEB) stands ready to ride the wave—offering a robust, future-ready solution that transforms carbon credits into secure, compliant, and institutional-grade financial instruments.At the center of this innovation is the Bluegrace Amazon Carbon Token (BGACT), the world’s first ISIN-certified , blockchain-tokenized voluntary carbon credit, and a pioneer in aligning nature-based assets with the highest international standards, including MiCA (EU), CFTC (US), and VARA (Dubai) compliance. Representing over 2 billion tons of verifiable CO₂ sequestration, BGACT offers an asset-class level valuation, with each token backed by 1 ton of carbon captured across 20.5 million acres of protected Amazon rainforest.🔹 From Vision to Execution: The UK’s Market Integrity Agenda Meets BGACT’s DeliveryThe UK’s 2025 initiative establishes clear principles for market transparency, environmental integrity, and financial trust in the voluntary carbon space. BlueGrace Energy Bolivia, through the development of BGACT, has already achieved these milestones and offers a functioning blueprint for the kind of carbon market the UK envisions.🔹 BGACT is not just a carbon offset—it is a financial-grade instrument that delivers:* ✅ ISIN Certification (ISO 6166) for international traceability and asset recognition* ✅ Regulatory Compliance with MiCA (EU), CFTC (US), and VARA (Dubai) frameworks* ✅ Continuous Issuance Model using a “compartment” mechanism tied to real-time carbon capture* ✅ Blockchain Security and Traceability via Ethereum Layer 2* ✅ Alignment with over 90% of UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)🔹 Transforming Offsets Into Institutional ToolsBGACT’s structure supports ongoing issuance as the forest continues to capture CO₂, creating a scalable, transparent system that ensures long-term credibility and liquidity. Unlike legacy credits plagued by fragmented oversight and unverifiable claims, BGACT delivers:* ✅ Auditable carbon sequestration at scale* ✅ ESG-compliant asset credentials* ✅ Compatibility with ESG-linked loans and sustainable portfolios* ✅ Exclusivity on the NeXchange platform for secure trading and investor access🔹 Reinforcing the Bridge Between Climate Action and Capital MarketsBlueGrace’s innovation directly supports the UK’s “Plan for Change” by enabling voluntary markets to evolve into regulated, trusted, and economically viable platforms for climate finance. As global regulatory bodies increasingly treat carbon credits as environmental commodities, BGACT is uniquely positioned to integrate seamlessly with global financial systems.Backed by Maximance 2030 Ltd., a UK-based asset manager with a robust equity base and full ISIN registration, the BGACT ecosystem represents a secure, transparent, and forward-looking investment framework.- - - - - - - - - - - - - -BlueGrace Energy BoliviaA global consortium of energy, environmental, business, and climate governance experts is committed to advancing the transition to a net-zero future in response to climate change challenges. Our team specializes in clean and renewable energy, boasting decades of experience in pioneering 21st-century energy transition projects. Grounded in professional expertise and unwavering integrity, we aim to create genuine value for business and society. Learn more at https://bluegracebolivia.com/ - - - - - - - - - - - - - -🌍 For Corporate Inquiries (Investment and/or Strategic Alliances)JULIO JOSE MONTENEGROjmontenegro@bluegracebolivia.com+1 (305) 9728173 (Miami - EE.UU.)NELSON PINEDA MARTINEZnelopineda@bluegracebolivia.com+591 714-72257 (Bolivia)- - - - - - - - - - - - - -DisclaimerThis announcement is solely for informational use and should not be viewed as financial, legal, or investment guidance. It includes projections and statements that aren't based on past events. Any statement in this release that isn't a historical fact is a projection. Readers should be aware that the basis for these projections might be incorrect and are advised not to rely solely on them. Any projections in this announcement come with a warning. They are current as of the release date, and the Company will update them if mandated by securities regulations.- - - - - - - - - - - - - -

