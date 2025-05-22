EticaAG Appoints Pablo Barrague as Vice President of Partnerships and Commercial Development

EticaAG appoints energy storage veteran Pablo Barrague to lead partnerships and growth of its non-flammable, immersion-cooled BESS.

I’m excited to join a company that’s setting a new standard for safety in energy storage” — Pablo Barrague

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EticaAG , a leader in non-flammable battery energy storage systems (BESS), today announced the appointment of Pablo Barrague as Vice President of Partnerships and Commercial Development. In this role, Barrague will lead strategic partnerships, customer development, and go-to-market execution as EticaAG accelerates deployment of its fire-safe battery systems across critical sectors.Pablo joins EticaAG with over a decade of leadership experience in the global energy storage market. As part of the founding team at Fluence, he held multiple roles in Market Development and Product Management, launching multiple grid-scale projects in new markets and establishing the company’s product roadmap—experience directly aligned with EticaAG’s current stage of growth. More recently, at MEI, he developed this C&I BESS asset owner’s energy storage playbook and gained direct experience as a customer—providing him with unique insight into buyer expectations and requirements. He also shares his industry knowledge as a guest lecturer on energy storage at Johns Hopkins University and the University of Virginia.“Pablo brings a rare mix of commercial acumen, technical depth, and international perspective,” said Matthew Ward, President of EticaAG. “His experience building market presence and trusted partnerships will be instrumental as we scale the adoption of our non-flammable energy storage systems.”“I’m excited to join a company that’s setting a new standard for safety in energy storage,” said Pablo. “EticaAG’s technology solves one of the most pressing risks in the industry today, and I look forward to building partnerships that help bring this innovation to more customers and communities.”Pablo brings deep BESS market knowledge, execution discipline, and a proven track record in building scalable commercial functions. He plays a central role in translating EticaAG’s differentiated fire-safe LFP technology into commercial success, with a focus on early sales, strategic partnerships, and long-term revenue growth. He holds an MBA from Darden Graduate Business School at the University of Virginia.About EticaAGEticaAG designs and manufactures non-flammable lithium battery energy storage systems for critical applications. Each system is built around the company’s patented LiquidShield™ Immersion Technology, which fully submerges each battery cell in a non-toxic, fire-retardant liquid. This eliminates fire propagation risk, even under thermal runaway conditions.In addition to unmatched fire prevention, LiquidShield delivers superior thermal management that eliminates hotspots, cools cells more efficiently, and significantly reduces battery stress. The result is longer battery life, reduced degradation, and enhanced system reliability.When safety matters, EticaAG is the trusted choice for fire-safe battery energy storage.

