Californians for Water Security Applauds Governor Newsom’s Trailer Bill to Advance Delta Conveyance Project

Californians for Water Security (CWS)

The Governor’s proposal removes barriers to innovation and advancement for our state’s water system, while protecting the environment and meeting all regulatory and operational requirements.” — Jennifer Barrera, President & CEO, California Chamber of Commerce

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Californians for Water Security (CWS) applauds Governor Newsom for the introduction of a trailer bill announced today to streamline approval processes and remove unnecessary delays to keep the Delta Conveyance Project (DCP) moving forward to secure California’s water future. These proposals will help address the ongoing abuse of existing administrative processes that add costs and delays to the project while also balancing the environmental protections to help protect the Delta’s habitats and communities. The Governor’s proposal is expected to expedite the project while also delivering millions of dollars in savings by eliminating costly delays.“For too long, attempts to modernize our water infrastructure have become mired in endless red tape and our processes have been exploited by unnecessary delay,” said Jennifer Barrera, President & CEO, California Chamber of Commerce. “The Governor’s proposal removes barriers to innovation and advancement for our state’s water system, while protecting the environment and meeting all regulatory and operational requirements.”“This legislation is exactly the kind of forward-thinking leadership California needs to secure its water future,” said Jon Switalski, Executive Director of Rebuild SoCal Partnership. “For too long, critical infrastructure projects like the Delta Conveyance Project have been stalled by red tape and frivolous delay tactics. This bill takes decisive, measured steps to modernize the water infrastructure millions of Californians rely on every day.”With California facing increasingly severe climate swings, from record-breaking droughts to devastating floods, the state’s water infrastructure must be updated to match the urgency of the moment. Governor Newsom’s trailer bill recognizes this reality, and offers a balanced path forward: preserving environmental protections while cutting down on duplicative processes that have delayed action for years.The Delta Conveyance Project will ensure the State Water Project can continue operating as California’s backbone water infrastructure network, providing a reliable supply of affordable, high-quality water for homes, farms, and businesses, and is the most efficient and cost-effective way to protect California’s most critical water supply.“As climate change casts a shadow of uncertainty, this question of affordability balanced with reliability looms squarely over the shoulders of disadvantaged communities who suffer a historic and disproportionate share of economic, health, and environmental burdens,” said Rick Callender, President, California Hawaii State Conference NAACP. “By moving the Delta Conveyance Project forward, California is making a commitment to protecting the State Water Project and the communities that rely on this system for their water. We applaud the Governor for moving this project forward.”“The science is clear: the ability of the State Water Project to reliably deliver water is declining, while demand continues to rise,” said Charley Wilson, Executive Director, Southern California Water Coalition. “Southern California stands to lose up to 10% of our water supply from the State Water Project if we don’t act now. The Delta Conveyance Project is our best path to offsetting those losses.”“California has established itself as a worldwide leader due in large part to its investments in massive infrastructure projects,” said Joe Cruz, Executive Director of the California State Council of Laborers. “Today’s announcement by Governor Newsom is a commitment to the working people of California - that we will make it easier to build projects that maintain California’s place as a global leader while also creating thousands of well-paying union jobs.”At a time when California’s most vital resources are under increasing threat from climate change, we need smart, science-driven governance that cuts through unnecessary delays and delivers results. No piece of infrastructure is more fundamental to California’s future than the State Water Project, and this bill represents a critical step in protecting it.“We won’t let California’s future be held hostage by delay and dysfunction,” Jim Wunderman, President & CEO, Bay Area Council said. “We are innovators, builders, and problem-solvers. We know it’s possible to protect our valuable resources while removing barriers to progress. This legislation reflects our values and our urgency. We must act today to protect the water supply of tomorrow.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.