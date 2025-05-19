NEBRASKA, May 19 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov Pillen Joins Sec Rollins as She Approves First-in-the-Nation Waiver to Restrict Soda & Energy Drinks from Food Stamps in Nebraska

FREMONT, NE – Governor Jim Pillen hosted U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins in Nebraska today as she signed the first-in-the-nation waiver to amend the statutory definition of food for purchase for Nebraska’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Effective January 1, 2026, taxpayers will no longer be subsidizing the purchase of soda or energy drinks in the State of Nebraska.

“There’s absolutely zero reason for taxpayers to be subsidizing purchases of soda and energy drinks. SNAP is about helping families in need get healthy food into their diets, but there’s nothing nutritious about the junk we’re removing with today’s waiver. I’m grateful to have worked with Secretary Rollins and the Trump Administration to get this effort across the finish line. It is a tremendous step toward improving the health and well-being of our state. We have to act because we can’t keep letting Nebraskans starve in the midst of plenty,” said Governor Jim Pillen.

“Today’s waiver to remove soda and energy drinks from SNAP is the first of its kind, and it is a historic step to Make America Healthy Again. Under President Trump’s leadership, I have encouraged states to serve as the ‘laboratories of innovation.’

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen and Governors in Iowa, Arkansas, Indiana, Kansas, West Virginia, and Colorado are pioneers in improving the health of our nation,” said Secretary Rollins.

Prior to this waiver, SNAP recipients could buy anything except alcohol, tobacco, hot foods, and personal care products. This historic action adds soda and energy drinks to the list of products excluded from SNAP purchases in the state of Nebraska.

As part of the Make America Healthy Again agenda, this historic action seeks to reverse alarming disease trends across the country. Prediabetes now affects one in three children ages 12 to 19; 40% of school-aged children and adolescents have at least one chronic condition; and 15% of high school students drink one or more sodas daily.