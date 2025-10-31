NEBRASKA, October 31 - CONTACT:

Gov. Pillen Wraps Up Successful Trade and Solidarity Mission to Israel

LINCOLN, NE – On Thursday, Governor Jim Pillen concluded a four-day trade and solidarity mission to Israel. The state’s delegation promoted Nebraska’s unique beef exports to Israel, advocated for Nebraska-built defense technologies, initiated strategic partnerships between Nebraska and Israeli institutions and engaged with a number of companies already doing business in Nebraska. The delegation also saw firsthand how America’s alliance with Israel was critical in the latter’s defensive fights against Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran since the barbaric attacks of October 7, 2023.

During the mission, Gov. Pillen had fruitful conversations with senior members of the Israeli government, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog. The Governor’s team also met with Mike Huckabee, U.S. Ambassador to Israel. In all of these discussions, the Governor reaffirmed Nebraska’s resolute support of Israel, solidarity with the Jewish people and his desire to build on the already impressive business relationships between Nebraska and Israel.

Boosting Nebraska’s Beef Exports

The Governor had multiple opportunities to champion the state’s high-quality beef while in Israel. Nebraska supplies more than 99% of U.S. beef exports to Israel that Israel imports. Fischel Ziegelheim, owner of WR Reserve Protein Group in Hastings, was a core member of the state’s trade delegation. WR Reserve is a leading processor of Angus beef, and its plant in Hastings is one of the only U.S. facilities authorized to export kosher beef to Israel.

The company played a key role in reopening the Israeli market to U.S. beef in 2016, making the first shipment to Israel after the country lifted a longstanding import ban on American beef. WR Reserve operates under strict USDA and Israeli veterinary supervision, with on-site rabbinical teams ensuring full compliance with kosher standards. The business is currently expanding in Hastings, supported by a $1 million Community Development Block Grant award administered by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.

“When we met with Ambassador Mike Huckabee, he was impressed about Nebraska being the number one cattle producer in the United States,” said Gov. Pillen. “We’re excited that the WR Reserve plant is doubling in size and getting commitments from producers to meet kosher standards. It’s been great to have the Ziegelheims with us for the whole trip to make sure more Nebraska beef comes to Israel.”

Bearing Witness to the U.S.-Nebraska-Israel Partnership for Missile Defense and Israel’s Fight Against Terror

On Wednesday, Nebraska’s delegation toured Palmachim Air Force Base in central Israel. The base is home to the Israeli Air Force’s Air Defense Division, which is responsible for protecting the country from missile attacks. Its duties include operating the Arrow system, designed to intercept incoming ballistic missiles, and the David’s Sling and Iron Dome systems, designed to intercept and destroy shorter-range missiles and rockets. Nebraska companies make an important contribution to Israel’s defense capabilities. In June 2025, Iran launched approximately 550 ballistic missiles at Israel, of which nearly 90% were successfully intercepted thanks to the Arrow system’s countermeasures.

“There’s no doubt about it, the people of Nebraska play a critical role in saving lives,” said Governor Pillen. “Our own national security benefits enormously from this relationship, and it was impressive to witness it firsthand.”

While in Israel, Governor Pillen and his delegation also toured Kfar Aza, one of the kibbutz villages in the Gaza Envelope which were viciously attacked by Hamas terrorists on October 7, 2023. The barbarism in this kibbutz alone resulted in the murders of over 200 innocent Israeli civilian deaths, including five family members of the young IDF soldier who shared her time showing the Governor the damage wrought on her community. The Governor also visited the Nova Music Festival massacre site, where he heard from a survivor of the attacks.

During his tour of the Gaza Envelope, the Israeli government briefed the Governor on the extent and scope of the October 7th attacks and ensuing two-year war, including the critical role that the Trump Administration and American leadership played in achieving a ceasefire and bringing the living hostages home.

Also, while in Israel, the Governor paid tribute to the victims of the Holocaust at the Yad Vashem Memorial by renewing the eternal flame that burns in their honor and laying a wreath at the ceremonial grave of the victims.

Opportunity for Nebraska’s Expertise to Develop Israeli Infrastructure

John Henderson, Vice Chairman and CEO of HDR, participated in the state trade mission. Headquartered in Omaha, HDR has operated an office in Tel Aviv for more than a decade. Speaking to Nebraska’s media corps from Jerusalem on Tuesday, Henderson remarked on the contributions HDR is making and can make to Israel’s defense, infrastructure, and transportation systems.

“There has been a tremendous amount of stress on the infrastructure in the whole of Israel. You can see that just walking around,” said Henderson. “There’s a great opportunity for us to do what we do best as engineers and architects and problem solvers, which is to help build communities. HDR is uniquely equipped to meet those challenges.”

“When we when we grow our book of work here in Israel, it directly benefits our team in Omaha,” he added.

Generosity of Nebraska’s Jewish Community Meeting Critical Needs in Western Galilee Partnership Region

Bob Goldberg, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Omaha (JFO), shared how deeply meaningful it was to strengthen bonds with JFO’s sister city Nahariya in the Western Galilee while on the state’s mission to Israel. He was able to connect directly with humanitarian groups that JFO is supporting to assist isolated seniors, alleviate food insecurity, and provide medical care.

“Through the philanthropy and support of our Jewish community members in Omaha and our fellow Nebraskans, we have helped raise money to support many causes, particularly in the last two years since the October 7th tragedy,” Goldberg said. “Our dollars have helped to provide laptops to young students displaced from their homes for months and months on end, allowing them to continue learning with their teachers and fellow students. Our dollars have helped Galilee Medical Center—the largest medical center in the north of Israel—care for residents’ regular medical needs, as well as the medical needs of soldiers injured in battle. Our dollars also go toward programs directed to support those suffering from trauma and stress.”

As Nebraska’s cultural ties to Israel have intensified in recent years, the state’s trade with Israel has also increased. From 2010 to 2019, the value of Nebraska’s exports to Israel averaged $31 million per year. Since 2020, the state’s annual exports to Israel have averaged $51 million, reaching $54 million in 2024.

“The existing trade relationship between Nebraska and Israel is tremendous, but it was also enormously impactful to bear witness to the alliance between our two countries and the gratitude the people of Israel have for America’s support for their frontline fight against violent Islamist extremism,” said Gov. Pillen. “America and Israel are in the same fight, and I was honored to see the fruits of our friendship.”

