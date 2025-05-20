OSI Global Adds Smartoptics’ New 800G Transponder to High-Performance Systems Portfolio

Now available through OSI Global, the DCP-802 enables flexible, cost-efficient 800G networking with breakout support and advanced performance.

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OSI Global , Smartoptics’ leading U.S. partner, is pleased to offer the new Smartoptics’ DCP-802 dual transponder, an 800G-ready platform engineered for flexible, cost-efficient, high-performance networking.Purpose-built for 800ZR technology and packed with features that enhance fiber efficiency, the DCP-802 supports both 400G and 800G coherent transport, including breakout modes for maximum scalability. Customers can now order the new transponder through OSI Global as part of a broader strategy to simplify and strengthen their optical network architectures.Smartoptics’ DCP-802 highlights:• 1:1 transponder mode for easy conversion of 800G, 400G, or 100G gray signals to DWDM• Breakout support to divide a single 800G link into 2×400G or 8×100G for optimized fiber utilization• Performance monitoring via a signal demarcation point; ideal for clean handoffs between systems• Support for a wide range of QSFP-DD transceivers on the client side and programmable 100G–800G coherent modulation formats on the line side• Optional Layer 1 encryption for secure data transport“One of the biggest drivers behind 800G is the ability to break out ports for greater efficiency,” said Kent Lidström, CTO at Smartoptics. “The DCP-802 was purpose-built with that in mind, and we’re excited to bring it to market with our partners like OSI Global.”“AI is raising the bar on bandwidth. This new 800G transponder delivers the scale and performance our customers need, without adding complexity or cost. It’s another way we’re helping organizations build smarter, faster networks that are ready for what’s next.” said Christian Saunders, CEO at OSI Global.The DCP-802 is expected to begin shipping in Q3 2025. OSI Global customers can contact their account rep for pricing, availability, and guidance on how the new transponder fits into their optical strategy.About OSI GlobalOSI Global is a Gartner-recognized leader in enterprise hardware, optics, and IT services, known for delivering high-quality, cost-effective solutions backed by exceptional customer support.Privately owned and built for flexibility, we work side by side with IT teams to simplify infrastructure challenges, extend hardware lifecycles, and keep critical systems running. From third party maintenance and hardware to optics and professional services, OSI gives customers the control, responsiveness, and peace of mind they need to move forward with confidence.###

