OSI Global Launches Cutting-Edge High-Powered 400GZR+ Coherent QSFP-DD to Revolutionize Connectivity

OSI Global is proud to announce the expansion of its product portfolio with the introduction of the next generation coherent QSFP-DD pluggable transceiver.SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OSI Global, a leading provider of IT services, hardware and connectivity solutions, is proud to announce the expansion of its product portfolio with the introduction of the next generation coherent QSFP-DD pluggable transceiver.
Strategically, it was chosen for its ability to revolutionize networks across all customer bases while driving down costs and the physical footprint for its users, aligning with OSI Global’s commitment to offering unique and disruptive connectivity solutions around the globe.
The new high-powered 400GZR+ optics represent a leap in the evolution of Layer 1 network connectivity. For the first time in a QSFP-DD form factor, these optics can transmit data at 400Gbps up to 120km without an active system or the need for external amplification. That advantage along with OSI’s ability to code for compatibility on almost any platform across all OEM offers great flexibility of the hardware for all types of networks. The ZR+ is used in DCI (data center interconnection), Metro/regional transport, tower backhaul, cloud services, and many more. Hyperscalers, Telecoms, Data Center, Enterprise and cloud services providers can all capitalize on the technology.
"OSI is thrilled to offer the high-powered ZR+ QSFP-DD. It changes the optical networking landscape and is a must have in our portfolio. This product enables us to provide our clients with a variety of solutions based on the problems they are looking to solve. It’ll drive down costs, condense footprints, and put our customers on the bleeding edge of connectivity" said Christian Saunders, CEO of OSI. "The need for high-capacity data connectivity seems to be never-ending. OSI is focused on that evolution and bringing new and disruptive products to our clients that help support legacy, and new networks, while boosting efficiency and performance. In doing so, our customers significantly reduce their operational and capital expenditures.”
OSI Global is now accepting orders for its 400GZR+ optical modules, with options available for various network configurations and requirements. For more information about 400GZR+ optics and how they can transform your data center connectivity, please visit https://osiglobal.com/optical-solutions/.
About OSI Global
As a Gartner-recognized industry leader in enterprise hardware, optical solutions, and professional services, OSI Global is giving IT teams across the world peace of mind. From infrastructure to endpoints, storage to security, and everything in between, we deliver innovative, cost-effective, high-quality solutions that enable our clients to optimize their IT infrastructure on their terms.
