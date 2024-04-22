OSI Global Partners with Greenly to Achieve Net Zero Emissions in Honor of Earth Day
OSI Global has announced a strategic partnership with Greenly, a leading climate tech company, to drive its initiatives towards achieving net zero emissions.SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a landmark commitment to sustainability, OSI Global has announced a strategic partnership with Greenly, a leading climate tech company, to drive its initiatives towards achieving net zero emissions.
This collaboration is unveiled in conjunction with OSI's Earth Day celebrations and highlights OSI’s commitment to environmental stewardship, both through internal practices and by enabling customers to achieve their own Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals through pre-owned IT hardware, third party maintenance, and IT asset disposition (ITAD).
OSI, a Gartner-recognized industry leader, has long been committed to reducing its environmental footprint. By collaborating with Greenly, OSI aims to harness cutting-edge carbon accounting tools and expert insights to meticulously measure and manage its carbon emissions. "Partnering with Greenly marks a significant step forward for OSI," said David Colman, COO of OSI. "Through this collaboration, we are not just committing to a greener future, but are setting new standards for our industry. Our goal is clear: achieve net zero emissions and lead by example in the fight against climate change."
As part of the Earth Day celebration, OSI also unveiled several initiatives aimed at boosting sustainability across its operations. These include significant investments in renewable energy, enhanced waste management protocols, and employee-driven conservation programs.
The partnership underscores OSI's commitment to reducing its environmental footprint and helping other companies do the same. As the global community celebrates Earth Day, OSI is proud to lead the way towards a more sustainable, environmentally friendly future.
