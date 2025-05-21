cCarbon Launches Open-Access Carbon Removals and Offsets Monitor to Drive Market Transparency

The new tool provides no strings attached access to global transactions and deal flow related to carbon removals and offsets.

It’s a free, open window into global carbon removal and offset transactions, and we believe this transparency is foundational to scaling credible decarbonization strategies.” — Arpit Soni, Head of Product Design at cCarbon

LONDON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED KINGDOM, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- cCarbon, a leading provider of climate market intelligence, has launched the Carbon Removals and Offsets Monitor (CROM) , a new open access platform that aims to bring greater transparency and credibility to carbon removals and offset markets around the world.The beta version of CROM offers a comprehensive view of global carbon removals and offset activity, for free. By meticulously aggregating and analyzing data from registries, public announcements, and other verified sources, the platform delivers deep market clarity and confidence. It tracks purchases and key trends across both engineered and nature-based solutions, providing full visibility into deal flow, including who is building, supplying, buying, as well as the scale and pricing of transactions.Designed for investors, developers, corporates, policymakers, and market enablers the platform transforms scattered market data into a centralized, easy-to-use public resource. By doing so, CROM addresses one of the most persistent barriers to credible climate action: fragmented and incomplete data.Key features of the platform include granular visibility into carbon removal and offset transactions, with detailed insights on buyers, suppliers, project types, volumes, etc. It supports comparative analysis across engineered and nature-based solutions and provides interactive visualizations and trend data to enable benchmarking, market understanding, and informed decision making.“This monitor is a big leap forward in making carbon markets transparent and trustworthy,” said Arpit Soni , Head of Product Design at cCarbon. “It’s a free, open window into global carbon removal and offset transactions, and we believe this transparency is foundational to scaling credible decarbonization strategies.”Carbon Removal and Offset Monitor is the first in a series of upcoming solutions from cCarbon aimed at supporting the rapid scale-up of high-quality carbon removals. At the Carbon Removal Investment Summit in London on June 3, 2025, cCarbon will unveil a strategic benchmarking solution that provides insights into the companies offering carbon removal solutions, their commercial traction, and underlying technology stacks. With CROM and upcoming information products, cCarbon is building a comprehensive intelligence ecosystem that bridges today’s data gaps and accelerates capital deployment into durable climate solutions.

