GRACE TOMBOLATO INDUCTED INTO IAOTP’S HALL OF FAME

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grace Tombolato is Managing Director & Owner of GTE Human Resource Solutions Pty. Ltd. She will be inducted into the exclusive Hall of Fame by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP). Her expertise and extraordinary talents have afforded her this merit.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor; only 10 IAOTP members are inducted into the exclusive Hall of Fame. These special honorees are distinguished based on their longevity in their fields, their contributions to society, and their impact on their industries. Grace Tombolato will be inducted into the exclusive Hall of Fame at IAOTP's 2025 Annual Awards Gala at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith over 25 years of experience, Grace has firmly established herself as a dynamic leader, passionate advocate, and skilled communicator in the corporate world. Her career spans successful roles at GTE and beyond, consistently marked by her energy, talent, and strategic vision. Grace has delivered impactful leadership in the competitive fields of Human Resources and Business Administration, paving the way for innovation and inclusion. Notably, she became the first female owner of a labor hire company in Australia to expand into international recruitment for the rail infrastructure sector. Further demonstrating her entrepreneurial spirit, Grace founded Villa Grace Tombolato, a charming Bed & Breakfast located at Via Lago Trasimeno no. 12, Montesilvano, Pescara, Italy.GTE Human Resource Solutions Pty Ltd is a comprehensive Human Resources services provider specializing in workforce outsourcing, recruitment, labor hire, executive search, employment, and payroll management. The company also offers expert consultancy in Industrial Relations, Occupational Health and Safety, Compliance, and more. As a key leader at GTE, Grace oversees daily operations and drives strategic initiatives across business administration, business development, communication, performance management, project management, and procurement.Throughout her illustrious career, Grace has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her outstanding leadership and commitment to the profession. Grace's remarkable career has earned her numerous prestigious accolades over the years. In 2023, she was honored with the IAOTP Lifetime Achievement Award. In 2020, her achievements were celebrated on the iconic Reuters Billboard in Times Square, New York City. The year prior, she graced the front cover of TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine and was named Empowered Woman of the Year by the International Association of Top Professionals. In 2017, IAOTP also recognized her as Top Director of the Year. Grace will be inducted into IAOTP's exclusive Hall of Fame this December at the renowned Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas. Earlier in her career, in 2015, she was named Outstanding Professional of the Year by Worldwide Who's Who. Grace remains actively involved in her local Chamber of Commerce, continuing her legacy of leadership and community engagement.Looking back, Grace credits her success to constantly aiming for greatness, remaining passionate in her activities, and the mentors she has had along the way. She enjoys traveling and spending time with her family when she is not working. She plans to continue her professional development and make a difference in people's lives in any way she can.Watch her video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KRZdBySyfqc&t=1s For more information on Grace, please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

