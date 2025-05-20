Largest ever multi-agency operation seizes $123.5 million in illicit cannabis

A total of 71 search warrants were served and nine firearms were confiscated. Throughout the course of the operation, numerous individuals were detained, and several arrests were made. Task Force partners are working with local District Attorney’s offices to file charges and pursue prosecutions.

“This operation represents the power of collaboration across agencies with a shared commitment to protecting our natural resources and preserving the integrity of California’s legal cannabis market,” said Director of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife Charlton H. Bonham. “The scale of this historic effort—and its success—would not have been possible without the dedication and coordination of every agency involved.”

Officers found evidence of banned or restricted pesticides at eight of the locations. These chemicals and waste products pose a serious environmental threat to California’s native species, plants, and habitats and present health risks to those who ingest the illicit cannabis laced with these products.

“This operation sends a clear message: California will not tolerate illicit cannabis activity that threatens public safety, the environment, and the integrity of the legal market,” said Director at the Department of Cannabis Control Nicole Elliott. “The scale of this enforcement effort reflects the strength of our partnerships and our shared commitment to holding illicit operators accountable while protecting communities and ecosystems across the state.”

The actions announced today, which are expected to significantly disrupt the illicit cannabis market, are on top of the already staggering work done in recent months to take down nefarious cannabis growers, including the $534 million seized by the task force in 2024 alone.

In addition to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Department of Cannabis Control, the co-leads of the task force, the following partners were instrumental in the success of this operation:

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

California Department of Tax and Fee Administration

California National Guard

California State Parks

U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA)

Kern County Sheriff’s Office

Kern County Probation Department

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department

Kings County Sheriff’s Office

Kings County Code Enforcement

Kings County District Attorney Investigators

Tulare County Sheriff’s Office

Tulare County Code Enforcement

California’s regulated cannabis market is the largest in the world, fostering environmental stewardship, compliance-tested products, and fair labor practices, while driving economic growth and funding vital programs in education, public health, and environmental protection. The Department of Cannabis Control recently released a market outlook report that shows prices are stable, industry value is up, and the licensed market is growing.

A unified strategy across California

Since its inception in 2022, the Task Force has served 500 search warrants against illicit cannabis operations, seizing and destroying over $650 million in unlicensed cannabis. Operations have resulted in the eradication of more than 800,000 plants and over 220 tons of processed cannabis, along with the seizure of 190 firearms, more than $1 million in cash, and over 50 arrests statewide.

The cannabis task force was established in 2022 by Governor Newsom to enhance collaboration and enforcement coordination between state, local, and federal partners. Partners on the task force include the Department of Cannabis Control, the Department of Pesticide Regulation, the Department of Toxic Substances Control, and the Department of Fish and Wildlife, among others.

To learn more about the legal California cannabis market, state licenses, and laws, visit cannabis.ca.gov.