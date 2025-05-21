Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law Launches “Summer of Pets” $2,000 Giveaway

Terry Bryant’s Summer of Pets Gift Card Giveaway

"Summer of Pets" is a gift card giveaway campaign that supports pet owners across Texas and includes a donation to the Friends For Life Animal Shelter.

Pets are beloved family members who deserve the best. This giveaway is our way of supporting Texans and their furry companions during the summer months when proper pet care is especially important.” — Terry Bryant.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As summer approaches, Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law is excited to announce its "Summer of Pets" giveaway, an initiative designed to support pet owners across Texas while partnering with a worthy animal welfare organization.

To help pet owners provide the best care possible during the warmer months, Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law will be giving away ten $200 Chewy gift cards, totaling $2,000 in prizes. The gift cards will provide substantial support for pet owners, helping to cover costs at one of the nation’s leading pet supply retailers for summer necessities such as cooling products or flea and tick prevention, alongside food, toys, medication, and other items.

"We understand that pets are beloved family members who deserve the best," says Terry Bryant. "This giveaway is our way of supporting Texan families and their furry companions during the summer months when proper pet care is especially important."

In addition to the giveaway, Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law has donated to the Friends For Life Animal Shelter. Friends For Life is a no-kill animal shelter dedicated to providing shelter, medical care, and adoption services for animals without a home.

More information on how to support Friends For Life can be found at: https://friends4life.org/.

To enter the "Summer of Pets" giveaway, residents can visit https://www.terrybryant.com/summer-of-pets-giveaway and complete the entry form. Entries will be accepted from Wednesday, May 21, 2025, until 10 a.m. CT on Wednesday, June 18, 2025. Ten winners will be randomly selected and notified after the entry period closes.

About Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Lawyers:

Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law is a Houston-based personal injury law firm handling a variety of serious injury and wrongful death claims, including motor vehicle accidents. As a former judge, Terry Bryant is well-known and highly respected in the legal field and uniquely positioned to understand how to get clients the compensation they deserve after accidents and injuries. Since 1985, Terry Bryant has secured over $1 billion in gross recoveries for injured clients. For more information about the firm, visit www.TerryBryant.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.