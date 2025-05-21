Season 3 of Going Public Continues with Jesse Tinsley and Employer.com

A Visionary Founder on a Mission to Transform the Future of Work

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Season 3 of Going Public , the hit interactive series that allows viewers to invest in real-time as they watch entrepreneurs scale their companies, continues with an inspiring third installment: Jesse Tinsley, co-founder and chairman of Employer.com — the dynamic employment platform reshaping how businesses hire and scale. Now streaming exclusively on X Originals, Going Public gives audiences front-row access to Tinsley’s bold journey and business philosophy, including his multiple strategic acquisitions and a headline-making pursuit to acquire TikTok’s U.S. operations.A seasoned tech leader and relentless innovator, Tinsley founded Employer.com with a mission to bring transparency, equity, and efficiency to hiring. Through automation, strategic talent matching, and employer branding tools, Employer.com is creating a smarter, faster, and more human hiring experience — from startups to enterprise.“Jesse is a founder who’s not afraid to swing big — and more importantly, he knows how to execute,” said Todd M. Goldberg, Co-Creator & Executive Producer of Going Public. “His vision for Employer.com and his track record of bold moves, including his push to acquire TikTok, make him one of the most exciting and formidable entrepreneurs we’ve ever featured.”In this episode, viewers follow Tinsley through fighting fires and hanging off the top of a 110 story building in NYC, showcasing his ability to calmly navigate complex challenges in real time, as he opens the door for public investment via Going Public’s interactive platform — where viewers can invest in featured companies while they watch.“This is the era of founder access and Going Public delivers exactly that,” said Jesse Tinsley, co-founder and chairman of Employer.com. “We’ve built the G-Suite for business back office automation to serve as the backbone of American small businesses."Tinsley has made headlines not only for his business acumen but also for his ambitious attempt to acquire TikTok’s U.S. operations. While the deal didn’t materialize, it positioned Tinsley as a fearless contender in global tech and a founder with an eye for transformative opportunities.“Jesse has always been ahead of the curve,” said Jay Yu, Founder, Chairman and President of NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) "Watching him on Going Public reminds me of what it felt like to be in the trenches, growing fast, and going all in. He’s the kind of founder people want to bet on."With X Originals powering the show’s distribution to over 600M monthly active users on the X platform (formerly Twitter), Going Public reaches a digitally engaged global audience — creating unprecedented exposure for founders like Tinsley who are building the next generation of companies.Watch Jesse Tinsley and Employer.com now in the third episode of Going Public Season 3, streaming exclusively on X Originals.About Going PublicGoing Public is the world’s first interactive series that allows viewers to invest in featured companies in real time. Produced by Crush Capital, the interactive financial media studio, and streaming exclusively on X Originals, the series provides an unfiltered look at founders raising capital and scaling their businesses — while giving viewers the chance to invest as the story unfolds.About Employer.comEmployer.com is a next-generation hiring platform that empowers companies to scale their teams smarter, faster, and with greater efficiency. Founded by serial entrepreneur Jesse Tinsley, Employer.com combines cutting-edge technology with a people-first philosophy to modernize how businesses connect with talent.

