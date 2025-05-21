Truist Bank Partners with Black Wall Street AVL to host the WNC Housing Summit

Community housing solutions take center stage at GRINDfest 2025 with Truist, local partners, and free funnel cakes for early attendees.

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As part of this year’s GRINDfest theme, “AVL Strong: Rebuilding is Everybody’s Business,” Black Wall Street AVL is proud to present the WNC Housing Summit in partnership with Truist. The summit will take place on May 24, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., at Mission Health / A-B Tech Conference Center and will serve as a powerful forum to confront housing inequities and explore solutions for affordability, access, and community resilience in Western North Carolina.The session will include down payment assistance, refinance programs, housing grants, and whatever you need to move from renting to owning.DJ Supaman a.k.a “The Funnel King” is partnering with Black Wall Street AVL to give a free funnel cake for the first 100 renters who register and attend. One lucky attendee will get a huge smart flat screen TV.This effort is supported by Habitat for Humanity, ABCLT, Just Economics, Pisgah Legal, and OnTrack.About GRINDfest:GRINDfest is an annual festival in Asheville, NC, celebrating Black entrepreneurship, culture, and community resilience. Through music, food, and meaningful dialogue, GRINDfest aims to foster economic empowerment and social equity.

