Local Play Heals Community

GRINDfest 2025 presents “Come Home!”—a gospel play of redemption, music, and healing, honoring local talent and the late playwright Kevin L. Maxwell.

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Black Wall Street AVL proudly presents one of the most soul-stirring highlights of GRINDfest 2025: “Come Home!” – A Gospel Play , taking center stage on Friday, May 23, 2025, at 7:00 PM at the A-B Tech/Mission Health Conference Center, 16 Fernihurst Drive, Asheville, NC 28801.“Come Home!” is a powerful story of redemption. Written by the late Kevin L. Maxwell , directed by Zina Featherstone. This play is back by popular demand and features our city’s best actors, singers, and music.GRINDfest is happy to partner with Zina Featherstone to help amplify the voice of this amazing production.Get your ticket now at:About GRINDfest:GRINDfest is an annual festival in Asheville, NC, celebrating Black entrepreneurship, culture, and community resilience. Through music, food, and meaningful dialogue, GRINDfest aims to foster economic empowerment and social equity.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.