Presidential Appointee Keynote ‘Taste of Black Asheville Brunch’ at GRINDfest 2025

Presidential appointee Dr. Alaysia Hackett headlines GRINDfest brunch celebrating women in leadership with soul music, local chefs, and culture.

ASHEVILLE , NC, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GRINDfest 2025 is honored to announce that Dr. Alaysia Black Hackett, a distinguished leader in diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility (DEIA), will serve as the keynote speaker for the “Taste of Black Asheville Brunch” on Friday, May 23, 2025, at the AB-Tech Conference Center. Appointed by President Joe Biden in 2022, Dr. Hackett made history as the inaugural Chief Diversity and Equity Officer in the Office of the Secretary at the U.S. Department of Labor. In this role, she led strategic initiatives to embed DEIA principles across the department, aiming to diversify the workforce and dismantle systemic barriers in the labor market.Before her federal appointment, Dr. Hackett served as the first Deputy Chief Diversity Officer for the Commonwealth of Virginia under Governor Ralph S. Northam. She co-created the groundbreaking ONE Virginia plan, implementing DEI strategies across more than 100 state agencies. Her efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic earned her the 2020 Governor’s Diversity, Inclusion, and Outreach Award for improving access to historically marginalized communities.Dr. Hackett’s connection to Asheville is profound. She has held leadership positions at local institutions, including the University of North Carolina-Asheville and Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College, where she championed inclusive excellence in higher education.The “Taste of Black Asheville Brunch” is celebrating women in leadership. The event will feature performances by the acclaimed soul band Lyric and culinary delights from local chefs, offering attendees a rich blend of culture, music, and cuisine.GRINDfest 2025, themed “Rebuilding is Everybody’s Business,” is a multi-day festival dedicated to economic empowerment, cultural celebration, and community resilience. The festival will include a BMW raffle, performances by the High Stepper Marching Band and Free Flow Band, and the distribution of 100 free funnel cakes to residents of the housing authority.If you represent an organization or group and would like to recognize women for their leadership, don't hesitate to get in touch with Aisha Adams. Join us in making this a stellar event for women.For more information about GRINDfest 2025 and to register for the “Taste of Black Asheville Brunch,” please visit:About GRINDfest:GRINDfest is an annual festival in Asheville, NC, celebrating Black entrepreneurship, culture, and community resilience. Through music, food, and meaningful dialogue, GRINDfest aims to foster economic empowerment and social equity.

