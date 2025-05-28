Bovio Rubino Service Opens Team Member Training Center

Bovio Rubino Service technicians recently gathered at their new Training Center.

Technical HVAC and Plumbing Training Builds Skills

VOORHEES, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With an additional 2,000 square feet adjacent to its warehouse in Berlin, New Jersey, Bovio Rubino Service began 2025 with a differentiator, a brand new Training Center for its own team members and a newly recruited full time Director of Training.

The full service South Jersey HVAC and plumbing company embraced the idea of additional training and a training space for its HVAC and Plumbing service technicians for a number of business-driven reasons, first and foremost recruiting.

Bovio Rubino Service Founder and President Angela Rubino Hines said, "There is high demand for HVAC and Plumbing services, way beyond what can be met with the current workforce. We believe that the opportunity for weekly training will help us recruit and retain the best trade talent."

In addition to recruiting and retaining talent, Hines mentioned customer satisfaction as a motivation for the new Training Center. "With today's sophisticated equipment it's critical that technicians receive uniform training so the delivery of customer service is consistent in every home we service," Hines said.

The Bovio Rubino Service Training Center is equipped with four Carrier split heating and air conditioning systems, one Carrier heat pump system, one Mitsubishi mini split system, an electrical panel, water heaters and various plumbing fixtures. The equipment is what the company typically sells and installs but also what it routinely sees in the field for repairs.

More than 10,000 New Jerseyans work in more than 3,500 HVAC service companies in the state, according to the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics. The projected growth rate for HVAC mechanics and installers in New Jersey through 2032 is nine percent, higher than the national average. There are more than 13,000 plumbers working in approximately 3,500 plumbing firms in New Jersey. National job growth for plumbers is anticipated to be six percent.

Training provides a path for existing team members to advance their careers with improved skills at Bovio Rubino Service or beyond, Hines said. “Our training opportunities show current and prospective employees that the company is invested in them and their careers.”

About Bovio Rubino Service

Bovio Rubino Service has been family-owned and professionally operated since 1974, providing heating, cooling and other HVAC products and services and plumbing to the South Jersey area—including installation, maintenance, and repair. Bovio Rubino Service has a promise to treat its customers with honesty and integrity while providing high-quality home comfort services and products. Bovio Rubino Service satisfies the needs of its customers through highly-skilled technicians, always striving to do what is right with unequaled passion. For additional information, contact Lisa Simon of SPRYTE Communications, lsimon@sprytecom.com, 856.857.6555 x22

