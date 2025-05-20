Supermodel-Turned-CEO Angie Everhart Celebrates National Cancer Survivors Day by Championing Superfoods

Cancer Survivor and BareOrganics CEO Shares Her Mission to Nourish Lives Naturally

Cancer taught me to listen to my body—and to feed it with real, wholesome foods. BareOrganics was born from that experience. These are the products I wish I had when I was healing.” — Angie Everhart, CEO

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In honor of National Cancer Survivors Day on June 1, Cancer survivor, actress, and supermodel Angie Everhart is speaking out—not only about her powerful journey through thyroid cancer but also about the path she’s forged since, leading BareOrganics, a thriving superfoods company she acquired, that is dedicated to clean, organic nutrition.After being diagnosed with thyroid cancer, Everhart became passionate about wellness, embracing the power of natural foods to rebuild her strength, immunity, and spirit. Today, she’s the proud CEO of BareOrganics, a line of USDA Certified 100% Organic, non-GMO, vegan, Gluten free, superfood supplements designed for real-life nourishment with sustainable packaging.“Cancer taught me to listen to my body—and to feed it with real, wholesome foods,” said Everhart. “BareOrganics was born from that experience. These are the products I wish I had when I was healing.”People ask, "What are Superfoods?" Superfoods are specific whole foods that are rich in nutrients and have great health benefits when used as part of a healthy, well-balanced diet. These foods contain an identified combination of compounds, fiber, vitamins, antioxidants, and micronutrients that may promote optimal health benefits and often may be used for fighting disease or weight loss. It’s the antioxidant component that folks are raving about. It’s believed that having the proper mix of healthy superfoods may decrease your risk factors and increase overall heart health, create a stronger immune system, lower cholesterol, and reduce inflammation to help combat arthritis. Ingredients considered Superfoods include Acai, Berries, Cinnamon, Turmeric, Chia Seeds, Beets, Wheat Grass, Mushrooms, and many moreBareOrganics offers a versatile lineup of tasty superfood powders for smoothies, soups, baked goods, cereals, or any recipes, and can even be used for DIY face and lip masks, salves, scrubs, tinctures. There are also water enhancers, teas, and multi-Award winning coffee blends. BareOrganics supports total wellness—inside and out.This National Cancer Survivors Day, Everhart is encouraging fellow survivors—and anyone pursuing a healthier lifestyle—to explore nature’s medicine cabinet through simple, nutritious ingredients that make a difference. BareOrganics products are carried in stores everywhere including Walmart, HEB Stores, Whole Foods, Sprouts and more.

