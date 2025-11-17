100 Billion Meals Challenge & Angie Everhart’s BareOrganics Superfoods Unite to Fight Global Hunger

With every purchase using code TONY100, BareOrganics donates a meal to help end world hunger

Solving hunger at scale requires more than charitable giving, it takes innovative partnerships & conscious action. By teaming up with BareOrganics, we’re aligning personal wellness with global impact.” — Tony Robbins

LOS ANGELES, FL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 100 Billion Meals Challenge has partnered with BareOrganics Superfoods, a Diya Beauty & Wellness brand founded by wellness advocate Angie Everhart, to help fight global hunger and expand access to nutrition worldwide. Through this collaboration, for every BareOrganics Superfoods product purchased using the code TONY100, one meal will be donated to the 100 Billion Meals Challenge.The 100 Billion Meals Challenge was launched by #1 New York Times bestselling author and renowned life and business strategist, Tony Robbins, and former World Food Programme executive director David Beasley. In just three years, the initiative has provided more than 60 BILLION MEALS worldwide, supporting communities affected by natural disasters, such as the devastating fires in Los Angeles, as well as underserved populations in developing countries.“Solving hunger at scale requires more than charitable giving, it takes innovative partnerships and conscious action. By teaming up with BareOrganics, we’re aligning personal wellness with global impact,” said Robbins. “Every product purchased helps deliver a meal to someone in need. It’s a simple but powerful way to be part of the solution and move closer to a world where no one goes to bed hungry.”The 100 Billion Meals Challenge was created to provide 100 billion meals over 10 years by mobilizing resources, raising awareness, and driving support for sustainable hunger relief efforts.BareOrganics Superfoods offers a range of high-quality, 100% USDA Certified organic products made with nutrient-rich ingredients from sustainable farms. All products are non-GMO, vegan, gluten free, Keto and Paleo friendly, and free from artificial additives and preservatives. Packaging is BPA free, recyclable, and reusable, safe for both the dishwasher and freezer.To learn more about this partnership or to join the movement, please visit the official websites of 100 Billion Meals Challenge ( www.100billionmeals.org ) and BareOrganics Superfoods ( www.bareorganics.com ). Your support can help make a tangible difference in the lives of millions around the world.About 100 Billion Meals ChallengeThe 100 Billion Meals Challenge is a unifying movement to amplify and facilitate initiatives that support the people and organizations working to alleviate hunger and improve food systems. Launched by #1 New York Times bestselling author and renowned life and business strategist Tony Robbins, and then-head of the World Food Programme David Beasley, the goal of the 100 Billion Meals Challenge is to provide 100 billion meals over 10 years with the help of our innovative partners.About BareOrganicsDIYA Beauty and Wellness was incorporated in 2023 by Angie Everhart and Renee Niles, who are proud to be a women owned and operated company. The company acquired four established, successful brands that are trusted by millions of consumers in the wellness space. Most notably, BareOrganics has a wide selection of 100% USDA Certified Organic Superfoods, Gluten Free, Vegan, Non-GMO, Keto/Paleo friendly products including baking products, food supplement powders for blending into smoothies or soups, Award winning coffees and teas. Extremely conscious of sustainability, the products are manufactured and packed in the USA in jars that are 100% recyclable, BPA-Free and Reusable. The company is committed to consistently offering the highest-quality innovative products at affordable prices as well as to giving back.

