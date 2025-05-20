Lakefront Estate in Bay Harbor, MI to be Sold at Online Auction Beginning June 2nd

6744 Preserve Dr N, Bay Harbor, MI 49770 to be sold via Interluxe Auctions on June 2nd, 2025.

Previously listed for $7.9M, this luxurious estate with 200 ft of Lake Michigan frontage will be sold via Interluxe Auctions with a starting bid of $2.5M.

BAY HARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Interluxe Auctions, the leading online luxury real estate auction marketplace, is excited to announce the upcoming online auction for The Bay Harbor Lakefront Estate in Bay Harbor, MI. The property, previously listed for $7,900,000, is now headed to auction with a starting bid of $2,500,000 on Monday, June 2nd at 9:00am EDT.Designed by architect Tom Kligerman and built by Thomas Sebold in 1999, this 10,571± sq. ft. furnished home offers 7 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, and 4 half baths. The main living area features a great room with cathedral ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows, a gourmet kitchen with Viking and Sub-Zero appliances, and a luxurious owner’s suite. A crow’s nest provides views over the estate and water, while a walk-out lower level includes a wine room, wet bar, fitness room, steam room, and an underground tunnel that leads to the 2-bedroom guest house and garage. The exterior includes a pool, hot tub, 3-hole mini golf course, and a lakeside patio with firepit—all overlooking 200 feet of water frontage.The estate is located in the prestigious Preserve community of Bay Harbor, Michigan. Residents enjoy exclusive membership access to the Bay Harbor Yacht Club, which features multiple dining options, wellness and fitness facilities, a private beach, tennis and pickleball courts, a competition-length infinity-edge pool, full-service spa, and a dedicated kids' club—offering something for every member of the family."With over 25 years of experience in this market, I can tell you this kind of opportunity doesn’t come around often,” stated Pat Leavy of Kidd & Leavy Real Estate. “This auction represents a chance to own a Lake Michigan home in a truly iconic location. Whether it’s the breathtaking water views or world-class amenities, Bay Harbor offers a lifestyle that’s second to none. For anyone who’s dreamed of life on the lake, this is your moment."“This auction presents a rare opportunity for discerning buyers to own a Lake Michigan retreat in one of the most exclusive enclaves of Bay Harbor,” stated Stacy Kirk, Vice President of Interluxe Auctions. “Properties like this—where striking architecture, breathtaking water views, and unparalleled amenities converge—don’t come to market often. This auction is a chance to secure an iconic lakefront lifestyle in a location that defines Northern Michigan luxury.”The Bay Harbor Lakefront Estate is being offered in cooperation with Pat Leavy of Kidd & Leavy Real Estate. Bidding will take place online exclusively at www.interluxe.com when the auction begins Monday, June 2nd. Previews are Friday, May 30th from 11:00am – 3:00pm, Saturday, May 31st from 11:00am – 3:00pm, and Sunday, June 1st from 1:00pm - 4:00pm. Agents are fully protected, and a buyer’s agent commission is being offered.More information about the property, including due diligence and procedures for registering to bid, can be found at http://www.interluxe.com/12588 . See Auction Terms and Conditions at www.interluxe.com for complete details.ABOUT INTERLUXEInterluxe Auctions is the leading online platform for luxury real estate auctions, redefining the traditional model through its progressive auction process and unmatched client service. Founded in 2013, Interluxe specializes in the accelerated marketing and sale of multi-million-dollar properties throughout the U.S. and select international destinations. With a proprietary database cultivated over two decades, Interluxe connects high-net-worth buyers with distinguished listings in an exclusive and transparent environment—delivering results with speed, certainty, and discretion. Interluxe is the preferred auction provider for several of the world’s leading real estate brokerages and luxury real estate networks, offering a trusted solution for clients seeking performance-driven results. Interluxe continues to set the standard in tech-enabled luxury real estate auction sales. For more information or to view upcoming auctions, visit www.Interluxe.com and follow @InterluxeAuctions on Facebook and Instagram, and @Interluxe on LinkedIn.

