2025 North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition Now Accepting Entries

Only U.S. and Canadian-made whiskeys can compete for the coveted, laser-engraved NABWC "BEST OF SHOW AWARD" custom barrel head. The contest is now open.

We established the North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition (N.A.B.W.C.) eleven years ago to promote excellence in Bourbon, Whiskey, and Moonshine. We now accept American Single Malt Whiskey.”
— Christopher J Davies
Only U.S. and Canadian-made whiskies May Compete Against America's Native Spirit.

Wine Country Network, Inc., publishers of Wine Country International® Magazine and a global leader in producing professional beverage competitions, has announced that the 11th Annual North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition will occur on July 12-13, 2024. This double-blind competition is judged by certified spirits specialists, seasoned buyers, mixologists, sommeliers, and master distillers.

The North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition (NABWC) was created to identify and promote North America's best bourbons, whiskeys, and moonshines. Only U.S. and Canadian-made whiskeys can compete for the coveted, laser-engraved NABWC "BEST OF SHOW AWARD" custom barrel head. The NABWC uses a double-blind judging system and a 100-point scale to score entries.

Winners' Benefits Include:
•Handsome physical die-cast medals
•Royalty-free digital medal art
•Actual scores and judges' notes
•Follow-up article in Wine Country International® Magazine
•Double-Gold and Gold Medal Winners featured at a trade and media tasting in New Orleans

Past "Best of Show" Winners Include:
•1792 Full Proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon
•Northwest Spirits Savor Spear Straight Bourbon Whiskey
•Virginia Distillery Company Courage & Conviction American Single Malt Whisky
•Col. E. H. Taylor, Jr. Straight Rye Whiskey
•Eagle Rare 10-Year Whiskey
•George Remus-Remus Repeal Reserve Series II
•Limited Edition Weller C.Y.P.B. Wheated Bourbon
•King's Family Distillery Ryeconic

Whiskeycomp.com

Online Entries Link:

Online Entries Link:
https://thedatastill.com/home/landing/7319

Product Categories List:
http://bit.ly/43sKd2t

2025 Entry Fees: $500

Bottles Required:
•Two 750ml bottles (or equivalent ounces)
*We may request an additional bottle (Gold and Double Gold winners only) for the New Orleans trade & media tasting event.

Deadlines:
•Online Entries by June 27, 2025
•Samples Delivered by July 7, 2025

Samples Shipping Address:
Wine Country Network, Inc. (NABWC)
390 Interlocken Crescent, Suite 350
Broomfield, CO 80021
Tel. (303) 665-0855

Wine Country Network Inc. produces the North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition. For more information, visit www.winecountrynetwork.com

About

Wine Country Network is a multi-platform media company. Its founders' previous experience includes successful careers in magazine publishing and producing significant national events. Wine Country International ®Magazine was founded in 2002 as a quarterly print magazine. Initial distribution was through winery tasting rooms located throughout the United States. Today, the magazine is published online through ISSUU, the World's most prominent publishing platform with over 100,000,000 million readers. The magazine enthusiasts may purchase print-on-demand, fine-quality, collectible print magazines. The company also produces these world-famous beverage competitions: •Denver International Spirits Competition •Denver International Wine Competition •Canned Challenge •Drink Pink International Rosé Wine Competition •North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition •Tequila Mezcal Challenge •Global Whisky Challenge-UK and European Whisky •Global Whisky Challenge-Asian and Oceana Whisky •Global Whisky Challenge-North American Whiskey •Global Wine Challenge

