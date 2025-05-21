Submit Release
Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers Awards $17,500 in Donations to Hampton Roads Non-Profits Selected by Local Residents

Photo of a three men and one woman smiling

Pictured left to right: Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers presents: $2,500 to PJ Reed (Panda's Fight Against Cancer), $5,000 to Anthony Clary (Reck League), and $10,000 to Kala Doss (Project ORF). Also pictured: Jim Hurley (Managing Partner, Cooper Hurley).

Image of a large donation check held up by two women and one man

Project ORF receives $10,000 donation from Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers.

Photo of a large donation check held up by two men and one woman

Reck League receives $5,000 donation from Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers.

Photo of a large donation check held up by two men and one woman

Panda’s Fight Against Cancer receives $2,500 donation from Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers.

Personal injury law firm Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers is pleased to announce the winners of its annual Vote for a Cause initiative.

Together, we’re not just donating money, we’re investing in hope, healing, and lasting change for our Hampton Roads community.”
— Griff O’Hanlon, Partner

NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Personal injury law firm Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers is pleased to announce the winners of its annual Vote for a Cause initiative.

The announcement was made during a live press conference held on Friday, May 16th in Downtown Norfolk.

The three local organizations receiving the most votes from Hampton Roads community members this spring will share a total of $17,500 in donations from The Car Crash Experts.

After tallying 8,854 votes representing more than 700 nominated organizations, the winners of the 2025 Vote for a Cause contest are:

1st Place: - $10,000 | Project ORF
2nd Place: - $5,000 | Reck League
3rd Place: - $2,500 | Panda’s Fight Against Cancer

The press conference was held at Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers’ headquarters located at 125 St. Paul’s Blvd, Norfolk, VA, 23510. Hampton Roads residents, the organizations with the most votes, and members of the press were invited to attend and watch the announcement live.

Vote for a Cause is one of several initiatives launched by Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers under Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers Cares to thank Hampton Roads for its continuous support. In addition to Vote for a Cause, Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers plans to donate $17,500 to three local schools through its annual Vote for a School contest in the Fall.

About Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers:
Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers, also known as The Car Crash Experts, is dedicated to assisting individuals injured in car, truck, and motorcycle accidents throughout Virginia. Additionally, the firm provides representation for family members of wrongful death victims. For more information, please visit www.cooperhurley.com or call 757-333-3333.

Cassidy Lewis
Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers
+1 757-333-3333
