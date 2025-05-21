Enamine Establishes Enamine Scientific Research Institute to Accelerate Breakthroughs in Science

KYIV, UKRAINE, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enamine, the leading provider of chemical compounds and drug discovery services, launches a non-profit organization - Enamine Scientific Research Institute (Enamine SRI). The Institute aims to coordinate scientists in Ukraine supporting research and innovations in chemistry, biology, computer science, and early-stage drug discovery, as well as to help students and young scientists in their development.

Enamine Scientific Research Institute will collaborate with other institutions permanently to share knowledge among the researchers worldwide. Enamine SRI will be led by Prof. Serhii Ryabukhin, Dr., a leading Ukrainian chemist. Enamine will be constantly supporting with all the necessary equipment, lab space, and resources.

“𝘌𝘯𝘢𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘦 𝘪𝘴 𝘢 𝘴𝘤𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘧𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘺 𝘥𝘳𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘯 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘱𝘢𝘯𝘺. 𝘛𝘩𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘨𝘩 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘤𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘧𝘪𝘤 𝘢𝘱𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘢𝘤𝘩, 𝘸𝘦 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘣𝘦𝘦𝘯 𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘦𝘭𝘺 𝘴𝘰𝘭𝘷𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘤𝘩 𝘨𝘰𝘢𝘭𝘴 𝘰𝘧 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘤𝘭𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘤𝘰𝘭𝘭𝘢𝘣𝘰𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘰𝘳𝘴. 𝘛𝘰𝘥𝘢𝘺, 𝘸𝘦 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘩𝘢𝘱𝘱𝘺 𝘵𝘰 𝘭𝘢𝘶𝘯𝘤𝘩 𝘢 𝘴𝘦𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘯𝘰𝘯-𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘧𝘪𝘵 𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘵𝘶𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘣𝘦 𝘧𝘶𝘭𝘭𝘺 𝘧𝘰𝘤𝘶𝘴𝘦𝘥 𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘤𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘧𝘪𝘤 𝘢𝘴𝘱𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘴 𝘰𝘧 𝘮𝘰𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘯 𝘴𝘤𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘦. 𝘞𝘦 𝘢𝘵 𝘌𝘯𝘢𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘦 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘢𝘧𝘵𝘦𝘳 𝘮𝘰𝘳𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘳𝘦𝘦 𝘥𝘦𝘤𝘢𝘥𝘦𝘴 𝘰𝘧 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘩𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘰𝘳𝘺, 𝘸𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘶𝘭𝘥 𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘱 𝘧𝘶𝘳𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘤𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘢 𝘯𝘦𝘸 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘤𝘩 𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘵𝘶𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯. 𝘞𝘦 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘴𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘪𝘵 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘩𝘦𝘭𝘱 𝘴𝘰𝘭𝘷𝘦 𝘨𝘭𝘰𝘣𝘢𝘭 𝘴𝘤𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘧𝘪𝘤 𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘦𝘯𝘨𝘦𝘴,” commented Andrey Tolmachev, Ph.D., Founder and Owner of Enamine.

“𝘞𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘬 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘯𝘰𝘸, 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘦𝘳𝘢 𝘰𝘧 𝘰𝘱𝘦𝘯 𝘴𝘤𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘤𝘰𝘭𝘭𝘢𝘣𝘰𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴, 𝘸𝘦 𝘬𝘦𝘦𝘱 𝘶𝘱 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘵𝘪𝘮𝘦𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘰𝘱𝘦𝘯 𝘌𝘯𝘢𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘦 𝘚𝘙𝘐, 𝘢 𝘯𝘰𝘯-𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘧𝘪𝘵 𝘰𝘳𝘨𝘢𝘯𝘪𝘻𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯, 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘴𝘩𝘰𝘶𝘭𝘥 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘶𝘤𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘢𝘭 𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘬 𝘣𝘦𝘵𝘸𝘦𝘦𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘳𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘴𝘤𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘧𝘪𝘤 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘴 𝘰𝘧 𝘌𝘯𝘢𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘦 𝘎𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘱. 𝘞𝘦 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘰𝘱𝘦𝘯 𝘵𝘰 𝘥𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘦 𝘴𝘤𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘧𝘪𝘤 𝘤𝘰𝘭𝘭𝘢𝘣𝘰𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴,” added Prof. Serhii Ryabukhin, Dr., Director of Enamine SRI.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐄𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞: Enamine is a scientifically driven integrated discovery Contract Research Organisation with unique partnering opportunities in exploring new chemical space. The company combines access to the in-house produced screening compounds (4.5M in stock) and building blocks (350K in stock) with a comprehensive platform of integrated discovery services to advance and accelerate the efforts in Drug Discovery. For more information, visit: https://enamine.net

