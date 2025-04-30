Enamine and Pohang Accelerator Laboratory Partner to Speed Up Fragment-Based Discovery Projects

KYIV, UKRAINE, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enamine, the leading provider of chemical compounds and drug discovery services, and Pohang Accelerator Laboratory (PAL), a science and technology institution in South Korea, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to advance collaborative drug discovery efforts. The memorandum outlines a joint commitment to pursue research and development in fragment-based drug discovery and hit optimization. Both parties aim to provide a streamlined path from fragment identification to advanced leads by combining advanced screening technologies with fast-track chemical development.

Enamine will provide access to its comprehensive and easy-to-follow fragment library. The company will also lead hit development, supplying hit analogues from its vast make-on-demand chemical space: Enamine REAL and Enamine MADE, and offering follow-up chemistry and biology services, including molecular screening, compound profiling, and animal studies.

PAL will integrate Enamine fragment libraries into its Crystallographic Fragment Screening platform at its synchrotron radiation facility. This facility will be used to identify fragment hits that serve as starting points for collaborative drug discovery projects. By combining resources and technical platforms, Enamine and PAL intend to enhance the speed and quality of fragment-based lead generation. This collaboration is designed to support pharmaceutical companies and academic research institutions across Korea and the broader Asian region.

In addition to the scientific collaboration, the parties will engage in co-advertising and co-marketing efforts to promote Crystallographic Fragment Screening. These initiatives are expected to expand access to high-performance discovery tools and encourage broader uptake of the platform among researchers.

“𝘛𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘯𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘩𝘪𝘱 𝘣𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘨𝘴 𝘵𝘰𝘨𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘤𝘩𝘦𝘮𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘺 𝘦𝘹𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘴𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘗𝘈𝘓’𝘴 𝘢𝘥𝘷𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦𝘥 𝘴𝘤𝘳𝘦𝘦𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘦𝘤𝘩𝘯𝘰𝘭𝘰𝘨𝘪𝘦𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘩𝘦𝘭𝘱 𝘮𝘰𝘷𝘦 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘧𝘳𝘢𝘨𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘮𝘪𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘥𝘳𝘶𝘨 𝘤𝘢𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘴 𝘧𝘢𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘳 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘮𝘰𝘳𝘦 𝘦𝘧𝘧𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘭𝘺.” commented Dr. Iaroslava Kos, Director of Business Development, Enamine Ltd. “𝘞𝘦 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘩𝘢𝘱𝘱𝘺 𝘵𝘰 𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘪𝘴𝘩 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘭𝘭𝘢𝘣𝘰𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘰 𝘦𝘯𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘢𝘤𝘤𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘩𝘪𝘨𝘩-𝘲𝘶𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘵𝘺 𝘥𝘳𝘶𝘨 𝘥𝘪𝘴𝘤𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘺 𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘬𝘧𝘭𝘰𝘸𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘩𝘢𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘤𝘦𝘶𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘭 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘱𝘢𝘯𝘪𝘦𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘢𝘤𝘢𝘥𝘦𝘮𝘪𝘤 𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘵𝘶𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴.”

“𝘞𝘦 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘦𝘹𝘤𝘪𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘤𝘰𝘭𝘭𝘢𝘣𝘰𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘌𝘯𝘢𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘦𝘯𝘨𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘯 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘧𝘳𝘢𝘨𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘴𝘤𝘳𝘦𝘦𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘱𝘭𝘢𝘵𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮,” said Dr. Yeon-Gil Kim, the principal beamline scientist at Pohang Accelerator Laboratory, “𝘛𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘭𝘭𝘢𝘣𝘰𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘩𝘢𝘴 𝘩𝘦𝘭𝘱𝘦𝘥 𝘶𝘴 𝘢𝘥𝘥𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘬𝘦𝘺 𝘨𝘢𝘱𝘴 𝘪𝘯 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘱𝘭𝘢𝘵𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮. 𝘞𝘦 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘧𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘪𝘵 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘨𝘦𝘯𝘦𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘰𝘯𝘨 𝘴𝘺𝘯𝘦𝘳𝘨𝘪𝘦𝘴 𝘪𝘯 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘶𝘤𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘦-𝘣𝘢𝘴𝘦𝘥 𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘭𝘺-𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘨𝘦 𝘥𝘳𝘶𝘨 𝘥𝘪𝘴𝘤𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘺.”

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗘𝗻𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗲: Enamine is a scientifically driven integrated discovery Contract Research Organisation with unique partnering opportunities in exploring new chemical space. The company combines access to the in-house produced screening compounds (4.5M in stock) and building blocks (350K in stock) with a comprehensive platform of integrated discovery services to advance and accelerate the efforts in Drug Discovery. For more information, visit: https://enamine.net

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐄𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐋: Enamine REAL (REadily AccessibLe) contains trillions of synthetically feasible molecules that can be synthesized at Enamine extremely fast (3-4 weeks), with high feasibility (over 80%), and inexpensive. The REAL Compounds are created by parallel chemistry through the compilation of 143,000 in-stock building blocks via 167 well-validated parallel synthesis protocols, underlying Enamine’s approach to design make-on-demand compounds to maximize synthesis success rate.

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗘𝗻𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗠𝗔𝗗𝗘: Enamine MADE (MAke-on-DEmand) building blocks are a catalog of over 1 billion chemical building blocks that can be synthesized within several weeks using pre-validated experience and starting materials from Enamine in-stock reagents in 1-5 steps with over 70% success rate. For more information visit: https://enamine.net/building-blocks/made-building-blocks

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗣𝗔𝗟: Pohang Accelerator Laboratory (PAL) is the national facility operating both a 3rd-generation synchrotron (PLS-II) and an X-ray free-electron laser facility (XFEL) in South Korea. PAL offers state-of-the-art experimental platforms and beamlines supporting a wide range of scientific disciplines, including structural biology. Its Crystallographic Fragment Screening platform provides high-throughput and high-resolution capabilities to accelerate drug discovery efforts. For more information, visit: https://pal.postech.ac.kr

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.