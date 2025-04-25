Korean Chemical Society and Enamine Partner to Advance Chemical Research

SUWON, SOUTH KOREA, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Korean Chemical Society (KCS), an academic organization that promotes research and education in the field of chemistry and the chemistry profession, and Enamine, the leading provider of chemical compounds and drug discovery services, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate in the field of chemical science. The document outlines a shared framework for cooperation across academic and business domains. The aim of the MOU is to strengthen research and scientific exchange between the two organizations to drive progress in chemical science.

KCS and Enamine intend to pursue a range of collaborative activities in areas of shared interest. These activities include joint support for academic research, assistance in advancing individual projects, and opportunities for international scientific exchange, - to name a few. The MOU prioritises equality and reciprocity in all engagements and is designed to foster long-term partnership.

«𝑊𝑒 𝑎𝑡 𝐸𝑛𝑎𝑚𝑖𝑛𝑒 𝑎𝑟𝑒 𝑑𝑒𝑙𝑖𝑔ℎ𝑡𝑒𝑑 𝑡𝑜 𝑝𝑎𝑟𝑡𝑛𝑒𝑟 𝑤𝑖𝑡ℎ 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝐾𝑜𝑟𝑒𝑎𝑛 𝐶ℎ𝑒𝑚𝑖𝑐𝑎𝑙 𝑆𝑜𝑐𝑖𝑒𝑡𝑦 𝑖𝑛 𝑠𝑢𝑝𝑝𝑜𝑟𝑡𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑟𝑒𝑠𝑒𝑎𝑟𝑐ℎ𝑒𝑟𝑠 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑎𝑑𝑣𝑎𝑛𝑐𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑖𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑟𝑛𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛𝑎𝑙 𝑐𝑜𝑙𝑙𝑎𝑏𝑜𝑟𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛 𝑖𝑛 𝑐ℎ𝑒𝑚𝑖𝑐𝑎𝑙 𝑠𝑐𝑖𝑒𝑛𝑐𝑒», said Iaroslava Kos, PhD, Director of Business Development at Enamine Ltd. «𝑇ℎ𝑖𝑠 𝑝𝑎𝑟𝑡𝑛𝑒𝑟𝑠ℎ𝑖𝑝 𝑜𝑝𝑒𝑛𝑠 𝑛𝑒𝑤 𝑑𝑜𝑜𝑟𝑠 𝑓𝑜𝑟 𝑐𝑜𝑙𝑙𝑎𝑏𝑜𝑟𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑏𝑟𝑖𝑛𝑔𝑠 𝑜𝑢𝑟 𝑠𝑐𝑖𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑖𝑓𝑖𝑐 𝑐𝑜𝑚𝑚𝑢𝑛𝑖𝑡𝑖𝑒𝑠 𝑐𝑙𝑜𝑠𝑒𝑟.»

«𝑇ℎ𝑟𝑜𝑢𝑔ℎ 𝑡ℎ𝑖𝑠 𝑐𝑜𝑙𝑙𝑎𝑏𝑜𝑟𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛, 𝑤𝑒 𝑎𝑖𝑚 𝑡𝑜 𝑝𝑟𝑜𝑣𝑖𝑑𝑒 𝑒𝑥𝑝𝑎𝑛𝑑𝑒𝑑 𝑟𝑒𝑠𝑒𝑎𝑟𝑐ℎ 𝑟𝑒𝑠𝑜𝑢𝑟𝑐𝑒𝑠 𝑡𝑜 𝑜𝑢𝑟 𝑚𝑒𝑚𝑏𝑒𝑟𝑠 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑓𝑜𝑠𝑡𝑒𝑟 𝑑𝑒𝑒𝑝𝑒𝑟 𝑖𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑟𝑛𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛𝑎𝑙 𝑒𝑛𝑔𝑎𝑔𝑒𝑚𝑒𝑛𝑡 𝑖𝑛 𝑐ℎ𝑒𝑚𝑖𝑐𝑎𝑙 𝑠𝑐𝑖𝑒𝑛𝑐𝑒𝑠. 𝑊𝑒 𝑏𝑒𝑙𝑖𝑒𝑣𝑒 𝑡ℎ𝑖𝑠 𝑀𝑂𝑈 𝑤𝑖𝑙𝑙 𝑐𝑜𝑛𝑡𝑟𝑖𝑏𝑢𝑡𝑒 𝑠𝑖𝑔𝑛𝑖𝑓𝑖𝑐𝑎𝑛𝑡𝑙𝑦 𝑡𝑜 𝑎𝑑𝑣𝑎𝑛𝑐𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑠𝑐𝑖𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑖𝑓𝑖𝑐 𝑖𝑛𝑛𝑜𝑣𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑏𝑢𝑖𝑙𝑑𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑎 𝑚𝑜𝑟𝑒 𝑐𝑜𝑛𝑛𝑒𝑐𝑡𝑒𝑑 𝑔𝑙𝑜𝑏𝑎𝑙 𝑟𝑒𝑠𝑒𝑎𝑟𝑐ℎ 𝑐𝑜𝑚𝑚𝑢𝑛𝑖𝑡𝑦. », said Phil Ho Lee, President of the Korean Chemical Society.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐄𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞: Enamine is a scientifically driven integrated discovery Contract Research Organization with unique partnering opportunities in exploring new chemical space. The company combines access to the in-house produced screening compounds (4.5M in stock) and building blocks (350K in stock) with a comprehensive platform of integrated discovery services to advance and accelerate efforts in Drug Discovery. For more information, visit: https://enamine.net

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐊𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐨𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐭𝐲: Korean Chemical Society (KCS), founded in 1946, is a leading academic organization dedicated to the advancement of chemistry in Korea and beyond. With over 7,000 members from academia, industry, and government, KCS promotes scientific exchange, supports young researchers, and fosters international collaboration. The society publishes several reputable journals and organizes national and international conferences to strengthen the global chemistry community. https://kchem.org/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.