Delaware Grown Farmers Markets Break Records

DOVER, DE (May 20, 2025) – The Delaware Department of Agriculture is encouraging everyone to take part in Delaware Grown Week to make 2025 another record-breaking year for Delaware Farmer’s Markets. With sales of $4.5 million, 2024 was the best year yet but we know how much our markets are worth – at least $5 million! Make your visit to Delaware’s famer’s markets even more memorable by being a part of this historic year as our Farmer’s Markets look to top $5 million in annual sales for 2025.

“Delaware Grown expands access to fresh, local food and strengthens our commitment to nutrition and food security,” said Governor Matt Meyer. “Farmers markets and agritourism are about more than supporting small businesses. When you choose food grown in the First State, you connect with your community, reduce food miles, and enjoy fresh, seasonal produce that’s good for you and the local economy.” Governor Meyer has declared May 18 – May 25, 2025 as Delaware Grown Week.

The appeal and value of Delaware Farmers Markets is apparent given that sales at the markets have grown from $3.72 million in 2021 to $4.46 million in 2024. The continued growth of the Farmers Markets in Delaware means more opportunities to find local products, meet local vendors and sample local fare, all while spending time with family and friends. Visit delawaregrown.com to find the market closest or plan a Delaware Grown Road Trip to support local farmers and markets.

In 2025 Delaware’s Farmers markets are even celebrating some history of their own as two of Delaware’s markets reach milestone anniversaries in 2025. Riverwalk Farmers Market – the longest running market in the state – is in its 30th year and Lewes Farmers Market is celebrating 20 years of connecting the community through fresh produce and other market offerings.

Riverwalk Farmer’s Market is located in Downtown Milford, at the junction of Kent and Sussex Counties. The Riverwalk Farmers Market operates from May through December and offers a wide selection of local flavors, handmade items and unique finds – including works from the local art scene. “We are looking forward to welcoming new customers as well as our regulars as we celebrate our 30th anniversary with special events all season long,” said the Riverwalk Farmers Market Chair Shelby DiCostanzo.

A little further south we find another long-time member of the Delaware agriculture community in the Historic Lewes Farmers Market. Operating on Saturdays from May through September in George H.P. Smith Park, and in October and November at Lewes Elementary School, this producer-only market brings together over 30 vendors offering local vegetables, seafood, fruit, meat and dairy. You can even find local coffee and baked goods to start the day and fuel your exploration of everything the area has to offer.

“Family farms are the essential component in the rich history of Delaware Agriculture and continue to be the cornerstone. On-farm markets and local farmer’s markets provide not only fresh, healthy foods, but a sense of community that brings people together. I was thrilled to be on hand to help celebrate the opening of both the Lewes and Milford markets recently and commemorate their years of providing fresh Delaware products,” according to Department of Agriculture Secretary Don Clifton.

The number of vendors and variety of products continues to expand throughout the state as more people recognize the value of buying local. There’s lot of reasons why May 18-25, 2025 has been proclaimed Delaware Grown Week – come out and find yours! Market locations, hours and other information can be found on delawaregrown.com.